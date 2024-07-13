MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics: Russian wrestler turns down offer to go to 2024 Games

The list of Russian athletes going to Paris has thinned to just over a dozen, with several Russian sports federations refusing to compete in what they see as humiliating conditions.

Published : Jul 13, 2024 22:54 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Shamil Mamedov competes against Abasgadzhi Magomedov in the 65kg men’s final at the Russian Pre-Olympic Freestyle Wrestling Championship.
FILE PHOTO: Shamil Mamedov competes against Abasgadzhi Magomedov in the 65kg men's final at the Russian Pre-Olympic Freestyle Wrestling Championship. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Shamil Mamedov competes against Abasgadzhi Magomedov in the 65kg men’s final at the Russian Pre-Olympic Freestyle Wrestling Championship. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Russia’s sole wrestler considering an invitation to compete in the Paris Olympics, Shamil Mamedov, has decided not to attend, Tass news agency quoted the national wrestling federation as saying on Saturday.

“On Saturday, Mamedov decided against his possible participation in the Games in connection with a recurring injury,” the federation said, adding that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had been informed.

The federation this week said Mamedov, 23, was free to decide whether to take part.

He won a bronze medal at the 2023 world championships.

More than two years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, facilitated by Moscow’s ally Belarus, Russian and Belarusian athletes are being allowed to compete in Paris strictly as neutrals, without flags or anthems.

Their participation is subject to additional checks by the IOC that competitors have no connection to the military.

The list of Russian athletes going to Paris has thinned to just over a dozen, with several Russian sports federations refusing to compete in what they see as humiliating conditions.

Thirty-six Russians received the green light to compete, but 20 of them subsequently declined to compete, the IOC said.

Russian officials have denounced the IOC conditions as discriminatory and Russian sports officials say world sport has suffered because of their absence.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova in March said the IOC, by imposing such restrictions, had descended into “racism and neo-Nazism”. 

