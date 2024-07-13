MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

TNPL 2024: Tiruppur Tamizhans posts first win of season; Lyca Kovai Kings registers third straight victory

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans beat Siechem Madurai Panthers by four wickets and posted its first win, while Lyca Kovai Kings clinched a commanding nine-wicket win over Nellai Royal Kings.

Published : Jul 13, 2024 23:35 IST , COIMBATORE - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Balchander Anirudh of IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans celebrates after reaching his half-century against Siechem Madurai Panthers.
Balchander Anirudh of IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans celebrates after reaching his half-century against Siechem Madurai Panthers. | Photo Credit: Periasamy M/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Balchander Anirudh of IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans celebrates after reaching his half-century against Siechem Madurai Panthers. | Photo Credit: Periasamy M/ The Hindu

B. Anirudh Sitaram (52, 28b, 5x4, 3x6) stroked a fine half-century to help IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans beat Siechem Madurai Panthers by four wickets and post its first win of TNPL-8 at the Sri Ramakrishna College ground here on Saturday.

In pursuit of 157, the Tiruppur side started poorly, losing its openers by the third over before Anirudh and Amit Sathvik (23) got the chase back on track, adding 51 (25b) for the third wicket.

Anirudh, who walked in as the Impact Player, immediately put the pressure back on the opposition by depositing pacer Kiran Akash over cover for a six and then smashing spinners Hari Nishaanth and P. Saravanan for a couple of boundaries. Amit then lofted Kiran down the ground for a six and four in a 17-run sixth over to take Tamizhans to 62 for two in the PowerPlay.

During the middle overs, leg-spinner M. Ashwin (four for 21) kept the former champion in the hunt, giving breakthroughs. But, S. Mohammed Ali showed composure and made a vital unbeaten 34 (27b, 2x6) to guide his side home.

In the afternoon, U. Sasidev’s cameo (41, 19b, 2x4, 4x6) ensured the Panthers got to a fighting total of 156 for nine after being asked to bat first. Sasidev was aggressive and swept the spinners well - conventional and reverse - hitting Ajith Ram for a six and a four. He was innovative against the pacers, using the scoop and lap shots to give the innings the final flourish, but it was not enough.

In the second match of the day, unbeaten half-centuries from local lads B. Sachin (76 rtd hurt, 48b, 8x4, 3x6) and J. Suresh Kumar (63 n.o., 55b 3x4, 2x6) powered Lyca Kovai Kings to a commanding nine-wicket win over Nellai Royal Kings for its third straight win of the tournament.

Chasing 168, the duo stitched an unbroken 144-run stand for the second wicket before Sachin retired hurt. The left-hander was strong through the square on the off-side and punished the bowlers when given width. 

Earlier, Royal Kings, put into bat, made 167 for seven, riding on cameos from K.B. Arun Karthick (47, 38b, 5x4, 2x6) at the top and R. Sonu Yadav (43 n.o., 26b, 1x4, 5x6) finishing it off strongly. But in the middle overs, the Nellai side lost its way, losing wickets in a cluster as it slumped from 102 for two to 119 for six and ended up with a below-par score.

BRIEF SCORES
Siechem Madurai Panthers 156/9 in 20 overs (U. Sasidev 41, S. Ajith Ram 3/35, R. Rohit 2/34) lost to IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 157/6 in 18.2 overs (B. Anirudh Sitaram 52, S. Mohamed Ali 34 n.o., M. Ashwin 4/21).
Nellai Royal Kings 167/7 in 20 overs (K.B. Arun Karthick 47, R. Sonu Yadav 43 n.o., Mohammed 2/29, Shahrukh Khan 2/30) lost to Lyca Kovai Kings 172/1 in 18.3 overs (B. Sachin 76 rtd hurt, J. Suresh Kumar 63 n.o.).

Related Topics

TNPL /

Lyca Kovai Kings

Latest on Sportstar

  1. I and Gill are taking one day at a time: Jaiswal on comparisons with Rohit and Kohli
    PTI
  2. TNPL 2024: Tiruppur Tamizhans posts first win of season; Lyca Kovai Kings registers third straight victory
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Wimbledon 2024: ‘I never thought I would win the same trophy as Jana,’ says Krejcikova, dedicates title to late mentor
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Paris Olympics: Russian wrestler turns down offer to go to 2024 Games
    Reuters
  5. Canada vs Uruguay, Copa America 2024: Key battles to look out for in CAN v URU third place match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. TNPL 2024: Tiruppur Tamizhans posts first win of season; Lyca Kovai Kings registers third straight victory
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. I and Gill are taking one day at a time: Jaiswal on comparisons with Rohit and Kohli
    PTI
  3. ZIM vs IND, 4th T20I: Great bunch of players, hopefully we will move forward with this team, says Gill
    PTI
  4. Gus Atkinson can shape England’s post-Anderson era: Joe Root
    AFP
  5. Jaiswal, Gill smash Zimbabwe bowlers to help India secure series with 3-1 lead
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. I and Gill are taking one day at a time: Jaiswal on comparisons with Rohit and Kohli
    PTI
  2. TNPL 2024: Tiruppur Tamizhans posts first win of season; Lyca Kovai Kings registers third straight victory
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Wimbledon 2024: ‘I never thought I would win the same trophy as Jana,’ says Krejcikova, dedicates title to late mentor
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Paris Olympics: Russian wrestler turns down offer to go to 2024 Games
    Reuters
  5. Canada vs Uruguay, Copa America 2024: Key battles to look out for in CAN v URU third place match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment