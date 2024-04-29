Mumbai City vs FC Goa, ISL 2023-24 semifinal: What happened in the first leg? FCG v MCFC goals, highlights

Mumbai City FC inspired a sensational late resurgence to come back from 2-0 down to win the first leg of their semifinal fixture against FC Goa by 3-2 at the Fatorda Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on April 20.
The Gaurs, powered by strikes by Boris Singh and Brandon Fernandes, looked like they would be sealing off a key win in this last-four match as they maintained a comfortable 2-0 lead until the 90th minute of the match.
However, it was a game where the in-form stars of both teams came to the fore and delivered tangible outputs to produce one of the most iconic playoffs matches in the ISL.
Boris and Brandon have been the key men for FC Goa upfront lately, with the latter in-fact now having netted in three consecutive league matches. However, the Islanders pulled off the absolute unthinkable, scoring thrice in the final six-odd minutes of the match to grab a hold of this crucial victory, thanks to a brace by Lallianzuala Chhangte accompanied by a goal by Vikram Partap Singh.
FC Goa and Mumbai City FC will now head into the second leg of this semifinal fixture on April 29 at the Mumbai Football Arena.
Full-time score
