Mumbai City vs FC Goa, ISL 2023-24 semifinal: What happened in the first leg? FCG v MCFC goals, highlights

FCG v MCFC: FC Goa and Mumbai City FC will now head into the second leg of this semifinal fixture on April 29 at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Published : Apr 29, 2024 09:46 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Players of Mumbai City FC celebrate after scoring against FC Goa.
Players of Mumbai City FC celebrate after scoring against FC Goa. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Players of Mumbai City FC celebrate after scoring against FC Goa. | Photo Credit: PTI

| Video Credit: FSDL/ ISL Media

Mumbai City FC inspired a sensational late resurgence to come back from 2-0 down to win the first leg of their semifinal fixture against FC Goa by 3-2 at the Fatorda Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on April 20.

The Gaurs, powered by strikes by Boris Singh and Brandon Fernandes, looked like they would be sealing off a key win in this last-four match as they maintained a comfortable 2-0 lead until the 90th minute of the match.

However, it was a game where the in-form stars of both teams came to the fore and delivered tangible outputs to produce one of the most iconic playoffs matches in the ISL.

ALSO READ: Revisiting the iconic semifinal clashes in the Indian Super League

Boris and Brandon have been the key men for FC Goa upfront lately, with the latter in-fact now having netted in three consecutive league matches. However, the Islanders pulled off the absolute unthinkable, scoring thrice in the final six-odd minutes of the match to grab a hold of this crucial victory, thanks to a brace by Lallianzuala Chhangte accompanied by a goal by Vikram Partap Singh.

FC Goa and Mumbai City FC will now head into the second leg of this semifinal fixture on April 29 at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Full-time score
Mumbai City FC 3 (Lallianzuala Chhangte 90’ 90+6’, Vikram Partap Singh 90+1’) – 2 FC Goa (Boris Singh 16’, Brandon Fernandes 56’)

ISL 2023-24 /

Mumbai City FC /

FC Goa /

Indian Super League

