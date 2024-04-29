MagazineBuy Print

Mumbai City vs FC Goa: Five most iconic West Coast Derbies in ISL

Ahead of the crucial West Coast derby, here are five of the most iconic clashes between the two sides in the ISL.

Published : Apr 29, 2024 09:10 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai City FC scored a stoppage time winner against FC Goa in the first leg of ISL 2023-24 semifinal.
Mumbai City FC scored a stoppage time winner against FC Goa in the first leg of ISL 2023-24 semifinal. | Photo Credit: FSDL
infoIcon

Mumbai City FC scored a stoppage time winner against FC Goa in the first leg of ISL 2023-24 semifinal. | Photo Credit: FSDL

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) and FC Goa (FCG) are set to lock horns in the ISL 2023-24 semifinal as the former is leading the tie with a goal in hand.

Ahead of the crucial West Coast derby, here are five of the most iconic clashes between the two sides in the ISL.

Most Iconic Mumbai City vs FC Goa matches in ISL:

1) FC GOA 7-0 MUMBAI CITY FC, NOVEMBER 2015

File Photo: MacPherlin Dudu Omagbemi celebrates scoring a goal for FC Goa.
File Photo: MacPherlin Dudu Omagbemi celebrates scoring a goal for FC Goa. | Photo Credit: ISL/ SPORTZPICS
lightbox-info

File Photo: MacPherlin Dudu Omagbemi celebrates scoring a goal for FC Goa. | Photo Credit: ISL/ SPORTZPICS

FCG thrashed MCFC by seven goals and kept a clean sheet to record the biggest win in an ISL match. Initially, it was a tight contest between the two sides however FCG scored two before half-time. It was a goal-fest in the second half as The Gaurs netted the ball five times. Dudu Omagbemi and Thongkhosiem Haokip scored a hat-trick each and the final nail in the coffin was dealt by Reinaldo da Cruz Oliviera in the 90th minute.

2) MUMBA CITY 0-0 FC GOA (6-5 PEN), MARCH 2021

File Photo: Rowllin Borges of Mumbai City FC celebrates after scoring the winning penalty against FC Goa in the 2021 ISL semifinal.
File Photo: Rowllin Borges of Mumbai City FC celebrates after scoring the winning penalty against FC Goa in the 2021 ISL semifinal. | Photo Credit: ISL/ SPORTZPICS
lightbox-info

File Photo: Rowllin Borges of Mumbai City FC celebrates after scoring the winning penalty against FC Goa in the 2021 ISL semifinal. | Photo Credit: ISL/ SPORTZPICS

MCFC won its ISL title in 2021 and it had to overcome the mighty Gaurs in the semifinals first in order to do so. After a 2-2 draw in the first leg, it was all to play for in the reverse fixture. The game went on to penalties after both sides played out a goalless draw by the end of extra-time. In the shootout, FC Goa players missed four spot-kicks, three of which failed to find the target. FC Goa goalkeeper Naveen Kumar, who also came on as a substitute, made three penalty saves that went in vain as MCFC won the shootout 6-5 and progressed into the finale.

3) MUMBAI CITY FC 1-5 FC GOA, MARCH 2019

File Photo: Players from the 2019 FC Goa squad.
File Photo: Players from the 2019 FC Goa squad. | Photo Credit: ISL/ SPORTZPICS
lightbox-info

File Photo: Players from the 2019 FC Goa squad. | Photo Credit: ISL/ SPORTZPICS

Another goal-fest, this time came in the first leg of the ISL semifinal in 2019. Rafael Bastos fired the opener in the 20th minute for the home side, however, FCG ended up dominating the rest of the match, scoring five goals and sealing the tie in the first leg itself. Unfortunately for the away side, it ended up losing the final against Bengaluru FC by a solitary goal.

4) MUMBAI CITY FC 4-3 FC GOA, JANUARY 2018

File Photo: Balwant Singh in action for Mumbai City FC.
File Photo: Balwant Singh in action for Mumbai City FC. | Photo Credit: ISL / SPORTZPICS
lightbox-info

File Photo: Balwant Singh in action for Mumbai City FC. | Photo Credit: ISL / SPORTZPICS

MCFC edged past FCG in a seven-goal thriller at home in the ISL league match in 2018. The Gaurs were in the lead by one goal at halftime but they went down to 10 men after a red card was given to Seriton Fernandes in the 48th minute. Using the one-man advantage, MCFC scored two to take the lead again. FCG did fight back strong and levelled the game again in the 78th minute thanks to Coro’s second goal. MCFC however, did not back down as its forward, Balwant Singh scored the winner in the 86th minute to win his side three crucial points.

5) FC GOA 2-3 MUMBAI CITY FC, APRIL 2024

Mumbai City FC celebrating the winner against FC Goa in the first leg of ISL 2023-24 semifinal.
Mumbai City FC celebrating the winner against FC Goa in the first leg of ISL 2023-24 semifinal. | Photo Credit: FSDL
lightbox-info

Mumbai City FC celebrating the winner against FC Goa in the first leg of ISL 2023-24 semifinal. | Photo Credit: FSDL

Mumbai City scored three injury-time goals to negate two early goals from FC Goa to secure an incredible comeback win in the first leg of the ISL 2023-24 semifinal in Goa. Lallianzuala Chhangte led the line for Mumbai with a brace, while Vikram Partap Singh found the other goal for the visiting side. Goa’s lead came from the boots of Boris Singh and Brandon Fernandes.

