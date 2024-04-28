MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City keeps pressure on Arsenal with 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest

Haaland made a quick impact when he entered the game as a substitute in his first action since missing two matches with a muscle injury, scoring in the 71st minute to double City’s lead.

Published : Apr 28, 2024 23:20 IST , Nottingham - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Erling Haaland of Manchester City scores his team’s second goal past Matz Sels of Nottingham Forest during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City.
Erling Haaland of Manchester City scores his team’s second goal past Matz Sels of Nottingham Forest during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Erling Haaland of Manchester City scores his team’s second goal past Matz Sels of Nottingham Forest during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester City took another step in its bid to win a fourth consecutive Premier League title with a 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest on Sunday, with Josko Gvardiol and Erling Haaland on target.

With a game in hand, Pep Guardiola’s men kept the pressure on leader Arsenal, pulling to within a point of the Gunners, who held on to win 3-2 at Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the day.

Gvardiol got City on the scoreboard when he headed in Kevin De Bruyne’s corner kick in the 32nd minute in a nervous first half that saw Forest miss a couple of terrific chances.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Who is Arne Slot, Jurgen Klopp’s likely successor at Liverpool?

Haaland made a quick impact when he entered the game as a substitute in his first action since missing two matches with a muscle injury.

The Norwegian took a pass from De Bruyne in the 71st minute and launched it into the far corner for a league-leading 21st goal of the season. He had previously been level with Chelsea’s Cole Palmer.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Nottingham Forest /

Erling Haaland /

Arsenal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad 124/7 (17); Klaasen, Samad depart in quick succession
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN v IND: Renuka Singh’s three-wicket haul guides India to 44-run win against Bangladesh in 1st T20I
    PTI
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City keeps pressure on Arsenal with 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest
    Reuters
  4. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin felicitates FIDE Candidates 2024 winner Gukesh
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings updated after CSK vs SRH: Kohli crosses 500 runs, Gaikwad second
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City keeps pressure on Arsenal with 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest
    Reuters
  2. Tottenham vs Arsenal: Gunners win 3-2 in North London derby to stay atop Premier League standings
    Reuters
  3. Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Arsenal Highlights: Gunners win North London derby updates in Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League: Who is Arne Slot, Jurgen Klopp’s likely successor at Liverpool?
    Saikat Chakraborty
  5. ‘There’s going to be a fire today if I speak’, says Salah after touchline spat with Jurgen Klopp
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad 124/7 (17); Klaasen, Samad depart in quick succession
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN v IND: Renuka Singh’s three-wicket haul guides India to 44-run win against Bangladesh in 1st T20I
    PTI
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City keeps pressure on Arsenal with 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest
    Reuters
  4. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin felicitates FIDE Candidates 2024 winner Gukesh
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings updated after CSK vs SRH: Kohli crosses 500 runs, Gaikwad second
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment