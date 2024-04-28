Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City keeps pressure on Arsenal with 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest

Manchester City took another step in its bid to win a fourth consecutive Premier League title with a 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest on Sunday, with Josko Gvardiol and Erling Haaland on target.
With a game in hand, Pep Guardiola’s men kept the pressure on leader Arsenal, pulling to within a point of the Gunners, who held on to win 3-2 at Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the day.
Gvardiol got City on the scoreboard when he headed in Kevin De Bruyne’s corner kick in the 32nd minute in a nervous first half that saw Forest miss a couple of terrific chances.
Haaland made a quick impact when he entered the game as a substitute in his first action since missing two matches with a muscle injury.
The Norwegian took a pass from De Bruyne in the 71st minute and launched it into the far corner for a league-leading 21st goal of the season. He had previously been level with Chelsea’s Cole Palmer.
