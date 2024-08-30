SAI and Glenmark Aquatic Foundation launch new swimming facility in Gandhinagar

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Glenmark Aquatic Foundation (GAF) on Friday announced the opening of their joint centre for swimming training at the prestigious Netaji Subhash Western Centre in Gandhinagar.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two was signed on Thursday in Delhi.

This latest centre will primarily focus on the development of swimmers between the ages of 6 and 14, providing them with world-class training facilities and expert coaching.

The program, which will be designed and mentored by South African coach Ian Els, will emphasise on foundational skills, technique refinement, and physical conditioning, all while fostering a love for the sport and following the globally accepted long-term Athlete Development Model.

“The Sports Authority of India is proud to partner once again with Glenmark Aquatic Foundation in our shared mission to develop swimming talent across the nation,” SAI said in a statement.

“This new centre in Gandhinagar represents our commitment to providing young athletes with the best resources and training environments. We believe that investing in the future of our young swimmers will yield tremendous results for Indian sports on the global stage,” the statement read.