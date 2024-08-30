MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SAI and Glenmark Aquatic Foundation launch new swimming facility in Gandhinagar

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Glenmark Aquatic Foundation (GAF) was signed on Thursday in Delhi.

Published : Aug 30, 2024 13:58 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: This latest centre in Gandhinagar will primarily focus on the development of swimmers between the ages of 6 and 14.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: This latest centre in Gandhinagar will primarily focus on the development of swimmers between the ages of 6 and 14. | Photo Credit: SIVA SARAVANAN S/The Hindu
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: This latest centre in Gandhinagar will primarily focus on the development of swimmers between the ages of 6 and 14. | Photo Credit: SIVA SARAVANAN S/The Hindu

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Glenmark Aquatic Foundation (GAF) on Friday announced the opening of their joint centre for swimming training at the prestigious Netaji Subhash Western Centre in Gandhinagar.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two was signed on Thursday in Delhi.

This latest centre will primarily focus on the development of swimmers between the ages of 6 and 14, providing them with world-class training facilities and expert coaching.

The program, which will be designed and mentored by South African coach Ian Els, will emphasise on foundational skills, technique refinement, and physical conditioning, all while fostering a love for the sport and following the globally accepted long-term Athlete Development Model.

“The Sports Authority of India is proud to partner once again with Glenmark Aquatic Foundation in our shared mission to develop swimming talent across the nation,” SAI said in a statement.

“This new centre in Gandhinagar represents our commitment to providing young athletes with the best resources and training environments. We believe that investing in the future of our young swimmers will yield tremendous results for Indian sports on the global stage,” the statement read.

Related Topics

Sports Authority of India /

SAI /

Glenmark Aquatic Foundation

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 2 LIVE updates: Karam Jyoti and Sakshi compete in women’s discus throw F55 final, Avani Lekhara on top, results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  2. SAI and Glenmark Aquatic Foundation launch new swimming facility in Gandhinagar
    PTI
  3. Shooting, Paris Paralympics 2024 Live Updates: Avani Lekhara finishes 2nd, Mona Agarwal 5th in women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 qualification, progress to final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal qualify for women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 final
    Team Sportstar
  5. IIS signs MoU with UWW to boost development of wrestling in India
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Swimming

  1. SAI and Glenmark Aquatic Foundation launch new swimming facility in Gandhinagar
    PTI
  2. Chinese swimmer Sun Yang wins on return from doping ban
    AFP
  3. Caeleb Dressel looks to end Olympic swimming career by racing ’splash-and-dash’ event in LA in 2028
    AP
  4. China’s Sun Yang set to return to the pool after four-year doping ban
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Romania’s Popovici takes men’s 200 metres freestyle gold
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 2 LIVE updates: Karam Jyoti and Sakshi compete in women’s discus throw F55 final, Avani Lekhara on top, results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  2. SAI and Glenmark Aquatic Foundation launch new swimming facility in Gandhinagar
    PTI
  3. Shooting, Paris Paralympics 2024 Live Updates: Avani Lekhara finishes 2nd, Mona Agarwal 5th in women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 qualification, progress to final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal qualify for women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 final
    Team Sportstar
  5. IIS signs MoU with UWW to boost development of wrestling in India
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment