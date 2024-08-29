MagazineBuy Print

Arrizabalaga, world‘s most expensive goalkeeper, sent out on loan again by Chelsea

He was on loan at Real Madrid last season, having previously made 163 appearances in his first five seasons at Chelsea.

Published : Aug 29, 2024 16:41 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Kepa Arrizabalaga applauds during Chelsea’s match against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Kepa Arrizabalaga applauds during Chelsea’s match against Manchester United at Old Trafford. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Kepa Arrizabalaga applauds during Chelsea's match against Manchester United at Old Trafford. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kepa Arrizabalaga, the world’s most expensive goalkeeper signed for $92 million six years ago, left Chelsea to go on a season-long loan at English Premier League rival Bournemouth on Thursday.

Before doing so, the 29-year-old Spaniard signed a one-year contract extension at Chelsea.

He was on loan at Real Madrid last season, having previously made 163 appearances in his first five seasons at Chelsea.

READ | Chelsea head coach Maresca says club’s main focus is to offload players

Arrizabalaga is one of seven goalkeepers in Chelsea’s large squad, but is behind Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen in the pecking order.

