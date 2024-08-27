MagazineBuy Print

Man United forward Diallo back in Ivory Coast squad as it begins AFCON title defence

Diallo was included by coach Emerse Fae in a 25-man squad for the two matches, with first call-ups for Swiss-based striker Benie Traore and midfielder Mario Dorgeles from Danish club Nordsjaelland.

Published : Aug 27, 2024 17:07 IST , Cape Town - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Diallo, 22, won the last of his six caps for the Ivorians in March 2023, missing out on Cup of Nations success in February when Ivory Coast won the tournament on home soil. | Photo Credit: AFP
Manchester United forward Amad Diallo has been recalled to the Ivory Coast squad for the first time in some 18 months as it begins the defence of its Africa Cup of Nations title.

Diallo, 22, won the last of his six caps for the Ivorians in March 2023, missing out on Cup of Nations success in February when Ivory Coast won the tournament on home soil.

ALSO READ: Premier League 2024-25 - Chelsea head coach Maresca says club’s main focus is to offload players

It begins its bid to qualify for the next finals in Morocco in late 2025 with qualifiers against Zambia at home in Bouake on September 6 and away to Chad on September 10.

Diallo was included by coach Emerse Fae in a 25-man squad for the two matches, with first call-ups for Swiss-based striker Benie Traore and midfielder Mario Dorgeles from Danish club Nordsjaelland.

Ivory Squad AFCON 2025 qualifiers squad
Goalkeepers: Yahia Fofana (Angers), Mohamed Kone (Sporting Charleroi, Belgium), Badra Ali Sangare (Sekhukhune United)
Defenders: Emmanuel Agbadou (Stade Reims), Willy Boly (Nottingham Forest), Ousmane Diomande (Sporting Lisbon), Guela Doue (Racing Strasbourg), Odilon Kossonou (Bayer Leverkusen), Evan Ndicka (AS Roma), Christopher Operi (Le Havre), Wilfried Singo (Monaco), Abakar Sylla (Racing Strasbourg),
Midfielders: Mohamed Diomande (Rangers), Mario Dorgeles (Nordsjaelland), Franck Kessie (Al Ahli Jeddah), Ibrahim Sangare (Nottingham Forest), Jean Michael Seri (Al Orubah)
Forwards: Simon Adingra (Brighton & Hove Albion), Oumar Diakite (Stade Reims), Amad Diallo (Manchester United), Sebastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund), Christian Kouame (Fiorentina), Emmanuel Lath (Middlesbrough), Benie Traore (FC Basle). 

