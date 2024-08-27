Man United forward Diallo back in Ivory Coast squad as it begins AFCON title defence

Manchester United forward Amad Diallo has been recalled to the Ivory Coast squad for the first time in some 18 months as it begins the defence of its Africa Cup of Nations title.

Diallo, 22, won the last of his six caps for the Ivorians in March 2023, missing out on Cup of Nations success in February when Ivory Coast won the tournament on home soil.

It begins its bid to qualify for the next finals in Morocco in late 2025 with qualifiers against Zambia at home in Bouake on September 6 and away to Chad on September 10.

Diallo was included by coach Emerse Fae in a 25-man squad for the two matches, with first call-ups for Swiss-based striker Benie Traore and midfielder Mario Dorgeles from Danish club Nordsjaelland.