Premier League 2024-25: Brighton takes summer spending beyond $250M by signing Turkey left-back Ferdi Kadioglu

Premier League 2024-25: Ferdi Kadioglu has signed a four-year deal and will cost Brighton and Hove Albion a reported 30 million euros ($33.5 million).

Published : Aug 28, 2024 10:33 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
Turkey’s Ferdi Kadioglu (R) in action during the Euro 2024 match against Austria.
Turkey’s Ferdi Kadioglu (R) in action during the Euro 2024 match against Austria. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Turkey’s Ferdi Kadioglu (R) in action during the Euro 2024 match against Austria. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Brighton and Hove Albion signed Turkey left-back Ferdi Kadioglu from Fenerbahce on Tuesday to take its spending in this transfer window to more than $250 million.

The 24-year-old Kadioglu, who has played 20 times for Turkey and was a starter at the recent European Championship, has signed a four-year deal and will cost Brighton a reported 30 million euros ($33.5 million). The transfer is subject to international clearance and a successful work permit application.

“I’m very excited because we are getting an excellent player and a great character. He has great ability, is a strong runner and very good at passing,” Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler said. “He is predominantly a fullback and can play on the right or left side. He can also play in the centre of midfield.

“He is someone who is very keen to learn and develop and with that in mind, I’m confident he will adjust to the Premier League and adapt quickly to English football.”

Brighton has backed the 31-year-old Hurzeler for his first season at the club since arriving from St. Pauli, with Georginio Rutter, Yankuba Minteh, Mats Wieffer, Brajan Gruda and Matt O’Riley all joining for between $30-60 million each.

Also, Chelsea has agreed to sign 19-year-old goalkeeper Mike Penders from Belgian side Genk. He will join the Blues next summer on a contract until 2032.

