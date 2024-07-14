Indian sports wrap, July 14: Aditi rises to T-22nd at Evian, Lahiri takes 4-shot lead in Spain

GOLF

Aditi rises to T-22nd at Evian Championship

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok shot three birdies in the last four holes of the third round as she carded a 4-under 67 and jumped 22 places to tied-22 at the Amundi Evian Championship here.

The Indian, who has played more than 30 Majors, vaulted to 5-under for three rounds as she continues her search for her maiden Top-10 finish in a Major.

Earlier, Diksha Dagar had withdrawn from the event after her first round 76.

Both Aditi and Diksha will play for India at the Olympic Games in Paris.

The 72-hole stroke play competition has a purse of USD 8 million with a winner’s share of USD1.2 million.

Australian Stephanie Kyriacou edged a stroke ahead of Japan’s Ayaka Furue and Lauren Coughlin of the United States with a birdie on the final hole.

Randhawa lying tied sixth in Senior Swiss Open, Jeev T-29

India’s Jyoti Randhawa stayed in line for a fine Top-10 finish as he signed for a round of 69 to be tied-sixth at the Swiss Senior Open on the Legends Tour of Europe for over 50-year-old golfers.

The 52-year-old, who opened with a 66, is now at 5-under after two rounds.

Randhawa, playing his first season on the Legends, had a steady second round with two birdies and one bogey.

The other Indian in the field, Jeev Milkha Singh dropped to T-29 with a second round of 72 after his first round 68.

He had two birdies, an eagle, four bogeys and a double bogey.

Andrew Marshall of England (66-66) and Brazil’s Adilson Da Silva (64-68) were tied for the lead with Jarmo Sandelin of Sweden (69-64) lying third.

Sharma trails in T-61st place, as Indian-American Theegala is T-4th in Scotland

India’s Shubhankar Sharma shot a modest even-par 70 in the third round to move to tied-61st at the Genesis Scottish Open golf tournament here.

Shubhankar shot six birdies and as many bogeys to be 3-under with one round to go.

A week ahead of the Open at Royal Troon, the Indian has been getting his birdies, but too many dropped shots have pegged him back.

Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg took a two-shot lead as he sits at 17-under while local man Robert MacIntyre is breathing down his neck at 15-under. PGA Tour winner Adam Scott (64) was third at 14-under.

Indian-American Sahith Theegala (65-66-66) at 13-under was tied fourth alongside USA’s Collin Morikawa (66), South Korea’s Sungjae Im (67) and Frenchman Antoine Rozner (68).

Atwal slips to tied-59th in Kaulig Championship

Arjun Atwal slipped in the third round of the Kaulig Championships on the Champions Tour for Over 50s here at the Firefox Country Club.

The Indian veteran, who had rounds of 74-71 on the first two days, added a 73 to go to 8-over and is T-59th. He was tied-47th at the end of the second round.

Anirban Lahiri takes 4-shot lead in Spain

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri inched closer to a maiden win on the LIV golf series as he carded a 5-under 66 in the second round to take a four-shot lead at the LIV Golf Andalucía here.

Lahiri, who plays on the Crushers team, put himself in position for his first win after the second round that included six birdies and no bogeys in his last 13 holes.

The 37-year-old, who opened with a 2-under 69, is 7-under with 18 holes to go. New Zealand’s Danny Lee his closest pursuer at 3-under.

Lahiri is seeking to end his nine-year victory drought. His last win came in his home country in the Hero Indian Open on the DP World Tour.

“It (the lead) doesn’t really matter on this golf course. Every day you have to battle it out … [but] it is a difficult golf course to catch up,” Lahiri said.

Thanks to Lahiri, captain Bryson DeChambeau’s 67 and Paul Casey’s 69, the league-leading Crushers shot a counting score of 11-under to move atop the team leaderboard at 7-under.

They have a four-shot advantage over home favourites Fireballs GC and are seeking a third team trophy this year.

While Lahiri has experienced plenty of team success with the Crushers, the most recent of his 18 individual pro wins came in February 2015 in India.

Since joining LIV Golf in 2022, he’s had a few close calls, including his debut start in Boston when he was part of a three-man playoff won by Dustin Johnson.

Last year, he had three podium finishes, including a runner-up to DeChambeau in Chicago.

“The win would mean a lot. I’ve been chasing it for a while,” said Lahiri, whose family arrived in town and will be cheering him on the final day.

‘Bharat in Paris’ marathon flagged off to celebrate Indian Olympic movement

The ‘Bharat in Paris’ marathon was flagged off here on Sunday to celebrate India’s Olympic movement as well as the recognition of Esports by the IOC.

The race was flagged off by union minister of textiles Giriraj Singh and Manoj Tiwary, a member of the parliament.

A total of 118 athletes, led by ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, will compete in the Paris Olympics, starting July 26.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Saudi Arabia government have entered into an agreement to conduct the inaugural Olympic Esports Games in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia next year.

“The Bharat In Paris event marks the recognition of Esports amongst traditional sports. The run aims to integrate traditional sports with the fast growing Indian esports segment, which even the Government of India has acknowledged recently,” a release said.

Giriraj said, “The growing opportunity of digital India offers great possibilities in leveraging new sports such as esports.” Along with the run, the event also included an esports tournament with a cumulative winners’ prize pool of Rs 2.64 lakh.

While the runners got a prize of Rs 1.50 lakh, the esports competitors received Rs 1.14 lakh.

Hockey sub junior men and women’s North Zone championship to be held in Jhansi

The second edition of Hockey India’s sub junior men’s and women’s North Zone Championship will be held in Jhansi from Monday with the final slated to be played on July 22.

The teams competing in the men’s category are Hockey Haryana, Hockey Chandigarh and Hockey Uttarakhand in Pool A. While Pool B comprises Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Punjab, Delhi Hockey, and Hockey Jammu and Kashmir.

In the women’s category, the competing teams are Hockey Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Punjab, Hockey Himachal, Hockey Chandigarh and Hockey Uttarakhand.

Hockey Punjab and Hockey Jammu and Kashmir will get the event underway in the men’s category, followed by matches between Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Delhi Hockey.

In the women’s category, Hockey Haryana will face Hockey Chandigarh, followed by a clash between Hockey Punjab and Hockey Himachal. The last match of the day will see Uttar Pradesh Hockey play against Hockey Uttarakhand.