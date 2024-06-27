MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Uruguay vs Bolivia Group C match?

Find out who will be responsible of taking all the on ground decisions during Uruguay and Bolivia’s match in the ongoing Copa America 2024.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 17:49 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Claudio Andres Urrutia, Juan Gabriel Benitez, Piero Maza and Miguel Andres Rocha line up on the pitch prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group C match between Uruguay and Panama.
Claudio Andres Urrutia, Juan Gabriel Benitez, Piero Maza and Miguel Andres Rocha line up on the pitch prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group C match between Uruguay and Panama. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Claudio Andres Urrutia, Juan Gabriel Benitez, Piero Maza and Miguel Andres Rocha line up on the pitch prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group C match between Uruguay and Panama. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

In a Group C match, Uruguay will hope to seal its quarterfinals spot and Bolivia will try to stay in contention when the two sides meet on Thursday in the Copa America 2024 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Refereeing the match would be Paraguay’s Juan Benitez. He made his league debut back in 2023. The match between Uruguay and Bolivia will be his Copa America debut as the on field referee.

He was the fourth official during Uruguay’s match against Panama, which the former won 3-1.

However, this won’t be the first time that Benitez referees a match with Bolivia involved. On March 27, 2021, he refereed the match between Chile and Bolivia, which the former went on to win 2-1. This was an International Friendly match.

On September 9, 2023, Benitez officiated Brazil’s 5-1 thrashing to Bolivia during the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Complete list of match officials for Uruguay vs Bolivia
Referee: Juan Benitez (PAR)
Assistant Referee 1: Eduardo Cardozo (PAR)
Assistant Referee 2: Milciades Saldivar (PAR)
Fourth Official: Edina Alves (BRA)
Fifth Official: Migdalia Rodriguez (VEN)
VAR: Rodrigo Carvajal (CHI)
AVAR: Jose Cuevas (PAR)

Related Topics

Copa America 2024 /

Uruguay /

Bolivia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: Rain likely to delay IND vs ENG toss in Guyana; Latest weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kapil’s advice to Rohit and Co.: Play as a team, not individuals to win T20 World Cup
    PTI
  3. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Uruguay vs Bolivia Group C match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bronze leaves Barcelona after two years
    Reuters
  5. IND vs ENG LIVE Weather Updates: Rain stops in Guyana ahead of India vs England T20 World Cup semifinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on New Articles

  1. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Uruguay vs Bolivia Group C match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Albania vs Spain match highlights in pictures, Euro 2024: ALB v ESP photo gallery
    Karthik Gourishankar Mudaliar _12021
  3. Croatia vs Albania gallery, Euro 2024 highlights in pictures
    Team Sportstar
  4. Italy vs Albania, EURO 2024 highlights in pictures
    Karthik Gourishankar Mudaliar _12021
  5. Real Madrid confirms Club World Cup participation as Ancelotti takes back comments
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: Rain likely to delay IND vs ENG toss in Guyana; Latest weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kapil’s advice to Rohit and Co.: Play as a team, not individuals to win T20 World Cup
    PTI
  3. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Uruguay vs Bolivia Group C match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bronze leaves Barcelona after two years
    Reuters
  5. IND vs ENG LIVE Weather Updates: Rain stops in Guyana ahead of India vs England T20 World Cup semifinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment