Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Uruguay vs Bolivia Group C match?

In a Group C match, Uruguay will hope to seal its quarterfinals spot and Bolivia will try to stay in contention when the two sides meet on Thursday in the Copa America 2024 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Refereeing the match would be Paraguay’s Juan Benitez. He made his league debut back in 2023. The match between Uruguay and Bolivia will be his Copa America debut as the on field referee.

He was the fourth official during Uruguay’s match against Panama, which the former won 3-1.

However, this won’t be the first time that Benitez referees a match with Bolivia involved. On March 27, 2021, he refereed the match between Chile and Bolivia, which the former went on to win 2-1. This was an International Friendly match.

On September 9, 2023, Benitez officiated Brazil’s 5-1 thrashing to Bolivia during the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.