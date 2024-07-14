MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

LIVE Euro 2024 closing ceremony: Real-time updates before Spain vs England European Championship final

Follow the live updates of the closing ceremony of the 2024 European Championship, held before the Spain vs England summit clash in Berlin, Germany.

Updated : Jul 14, 2024 23:14 IST

Team Sportstar
BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 14: The UEFA Euro 2024 Henri Delaunay Trophy is displayed on a plinth prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 14: The UEFA Euro 2024 Henri Delaunay Trophy is displayed on a plinth prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: LARS BARON
lightbox-info

BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 14: The UEFA Euro 2024 Henri Delaunay Trophy is displayed on a plinth prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: LARS BARON

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the closing ceremony of the European Championship 2024, which will take place before the summit clash between Spain and England, at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, on Sunday.

  • July 14, 2024 22:54
    Preview

    The month-long European Championship 2024 in Germany is on the verge of conclusion, with only two teams, out of 24, remaining in the hunt for the trophy. 

    Spain beat France in the semifinal while England, the runner-up in the last edition, beat Netherlands in the other semis.

    Before the two European heavyweights locks horns in the final, the tournament will witness a colourful ceremony to mark the end of what has been another wonderful tournament in Germany.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Euro 2024 closing ceremony: Real-time updates before Spain vs England European Championship final
    Team Sportstar
  2. BCCI releases Rs 1 crore aid to Gaekwad for cancer treatment
    Team Sportstar
  3. A dance with El Loco: A symphony of chaos in Bielsa’s Uruguay
    Saikat Chakraborty
  4. Wimbledon 2024 Final: Alcaraz retains title, does the double over Djokovic
    N. Sudarshan
  5. Spain vs England, Euro 2024 final LIVE: ESP v ENG starting line-ups; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. LIVE Euro 2024 closing ceremony: Real-time updates before Spain vs England European Championship final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spain vs England, Euro 2024 final LIVE: ESP v ENG starting line-ups; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Looking back at some controversial decisions that questioned the refereeing standards
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 final: Results of European Championship finals before Spain vs England match in Germany
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Yamal to Guler; Top young player at European Championships in Germany
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Euro 2024 closing ceremony: Real-time updates before Spain vs England European Championship final
    Team Sportstar
  2. BCCI releases Rs 1 crore aid to Gaekwad for cancer treatment
    Team Sportstar
  3. A dance with El Loco: A symphony of chaos in Bielsa’s Uruguay
    Saikat Chakraborty
  4. Wimbledon 2024 Final: Alcaraz retains title, does the double over Djokovic
    N. Sudarshan
  5. Spain vs England, Euro 2024 final LIVE: ESP v ENG starting line-ups; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment