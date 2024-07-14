LIVE Euro 2024 closing ceremony: Real-time updates before Spain vs England European Championship final

- July 14, 2024 22:54Preview
The month-long European Championship 2024 in Germany is on the verge of conclusion, with only two teams, out of 24, remaining in the hunt for the trophy.
Spain beat France in the semifinal while England, the runner-up in the last edition, beat Netherlands in the other semis.
Before the two European heavyweights locks horns in the final, the tournament will witness a colourful ceremony to mark the end of what has been another wonderful tournament in Germany.
