With Euro 2024 coming to a close Spain and England are set to face off in the grand final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 14.
One is the best team in the tournament, on the brink potentially of a new era of success because of a teenage wonderkid, an outstanding midfield and a tweak in philosophy.
The other is a survivor, limping to the end with big moments, resilience and an oft-criticized coach who has another chance to end his country’s long wait for a major men’s title.
As of now six players are the joint leaders of the golden boot race of Euro 2024 - Dani Olmo, Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Cody Gakpo, Georges Mikautadze, Ivan Schranz.
List of all Euro top scorers winners:
- 1964: Jesús María Pereda (Spain), Ferenc Bene (Hungary), Deszö Novák (Hungary) – 2 goals
- 1968: Dragan Džajić (Yugoslavia) – 2 goals
- 1972: Gerd Müller (West Germany) – 4 goals
- 1976: Dieter Müller (West Germany) – 4 goals
- 1980: Klaus Allofs (West Germany) – 3 goals
- 1984: Michel Platini (France) – 9 goals
- 1988: Marco van Basten (Netherlands) – 5 goals
- 1992: Henrik Larsen (Denmark), Karl-Heinz Riedle (Germany), Dennis Bergkamp (Netherlands), Tomas Brolin (Sweden) – 3 goals
- 1996: Alan Shearer (England) – 5 goals
- 2000: Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands), Savo Milošević (Yugoslavia) – 5 goals
- 2004: Milan Baroš (Czech Republic) – 5 goals
- 2008: David Villa (Spain) – 4 goals
- 2012: Fernando Torres (Spain)*, Alan Dzagoev (Russia), Mario Gomez (Germany), Mario Mandžukić (Croatia), Mario Balotelli (Italy), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 3 goals
- 2016: Antoine Griezmann (France) – 6 goals
- 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Patrik Schick (Czechia) – 5 goals
