  • 1964: Jesús María Pereda (Spain), Ferenc Bene (Hungary), Deszö Novák (Hungary) – 2 goals
  • 1968: Dragan Džajić (Yugoslavia) – 2 goals
  • 1972: Gerd Müller (West Germany) – 4 goals
  • 1976: Dieter Müller (West Germany) – 4 goals
  • 1980: Klaus Allofs (West Germany) – 3 goals
  • 1984: Michel Platini (France) – 9 goals
  • 1988: Marco van Basten (Netherlands) – 5 goals
  • 1992: Henrik Larsen (Denmark), Karl-Heinz Riedle (Germany), Dennis Bergkamp (Netherlands), Tomas Brolin (Sweden) – 3 goals
  • 1996: Alan Shearer (England) – 5 goals
  • 2000: Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands), Savo Milošević (Yugoslavia) – 5 goals
  • 2004: Milan Baroš (Czech Republic) – 5 goals
  • 2008: David Villa (Spain) – 4 goals
  • 2012: Fernando Torres (Spain)*, Alan Dzagoev (Russia), Mario Gomez (Germany), Mario Mandžukić (Croatia), Mario Balotelli (Italy), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 3 goals
  • 2016: Antoine Griezmann (France) – 6 goals
  • 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Patrik Schick (Czechia) – 5 goals