  • 1996: Matthias Sammer (Germany)
  • 2000: Zinedine Zidane (France)
  • 2004: Theodoros Zagorakis (Greece)
  • 2008: Xavi (Spain)
  • 2012: Andres Iniesta (Spain)
  • 2016: Antoine Griezmann (France)
  • 2020: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)