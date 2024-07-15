With Euro 2024 coming to a close Spain and England are set to face off in the grand final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 14.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | SPAIN VS ENGLAND LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024 FINAL

One is the best team in the tournament, on the brink potentially of a new era of success because of a teenage wonderkid, an outstanding midfield and a tweak in philosophy.

The other is a survivor, limping to the end with big moments, resilience and an oft-criticized coach who has another chance to end his country’s long wait for a major men’s title.

From Lamine Yamal to Jamal Musiala, there are a number of candidates that can win the Euro 2024 golden ball.

List of all Euro golden ball winners: