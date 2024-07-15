With Euro 2024 coming to a close Spain and England are set to face off in the grand final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 14.
One is the best team in the tournament, on the brink potentially of a new era of success because of a teenage wonderkid, an outstanding midfield and a tweak in philosophy.
The other is a survivor, limping to the end with big moments, resilience and an oft-criticized coach who has another chance to end his country’s long wait for a major men’s title.
List of all Euro golden ball winners:
- 1996: Matthias Sammer (Germany)
- 2000: Zinedine Zidane (France)
- 2004: Theodoros Zagorakis (Greece)
- 2008: Xavi (Spain)
- 2012: Andres Iniesta (Spain)
- 2016: Antoine Griezmann (France)
- 2020: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)
