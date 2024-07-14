MagazineBuy Print

Spain vs England, Euro 2024: Why is Marcus Rashford not playing in ESP v ENG final?

In the 2020 edition of Euros, Rashford played all seven games for England but couldn’t score or assist in the tournament. He missed his penalty kick during the shootout in the final against Italy as well.

Published : Jul 14, 2024 23:52 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: England’s Marcus Rashford.
File Photo: England’s Marcus Rashford. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

File Photo: England's Marcus Rashford.

English forward Marcus Rashford is not playing for England in the Euros as it faces the mighty Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

England has been struggling with its attack since it has only scored seven goals so far and struggled to find the group stage.

Rashford has been a crucial player for England over the last decade but was not selected in the 26-man squad of England for Euro 2024.

Although he had a great 2022, Rashford has struggled to find form last season. Out of the 43 games he played for Manchester United, he could only score eight goals and give five assists.

His somber showing resulted in him being left out of the English squad.

In the 2020 edition of Euros, Rashford played all seven games for England but couldn’t score or assist in the tournament. He missed his penalty kick during the shootout in the final against Italy as well.

