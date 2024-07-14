Euro 2024 final: Why is Trent Alexander-Arnold not starting in Spain vs England?

English full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is not in the starting lineup for the Spain vs England Euro 2024 final clash being played at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

The Liverpool player, was initially the starting central-midfielder under Gareth Southgate alongside Declan Rice in the first match against Serbia.

However, the 25-year-old is not starting for this crucial encounter.

He has not started any of the matches for England in the ongoing European Championship knockouts. Southgate has chosen to go with a different tactical outlook for the Three Lions and excluded the forward-thinking full-back.

Trent converted a crucial penalty in the shootout against Switzerland in the quarterfinal.