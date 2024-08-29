MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

German Cup 2024-25: Leverkusen starts title defence with meagre 1-0 win over fourth-tier team Jena

Jena largely nullified Leverkusen’s attacking threat. Leverkusen, the defending German Cup and Bundesliga champion, started with the influential Granit Xhaka, Álex Grimaldo, Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong all on the subs’ bench.

Published : Aug 29, 2024 08:25 IST , JENA - 1 MIN READ

AP
Leverkusen’s Jonas Hofmann, centre, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the German Cup first-round match against FC Carl Zeiss Jena.
Leverkusen’s Jonas Hofmann, centre, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the German Cup first-round match against FC Carl Zeiss Jena. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Leverkusen’s Jonas Hofmann, centre, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the German Cup first-round match against FC Carl Zeiss Jena. | Photo Credit: AP

Jonas Hofmann’s second-half goal was enough for Bayer Leverkusen to start its German Cup title defence with a meagre 1-0 win at Carl Zeiss Jena on Wednesday.

The fourth-tier side largely nullified Leverkusen’s attacking threat. Leverkusen, the defending German Cup and Bundesliga champion, started with the influential Granit Xhaka, Álex Grimaldo, Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong all on the subs’ bench.

Amine Adli went closest when he struck the post but it was a rare chance for the visitors, much to Xabi Alonso’s frustration on the sideline.

The Spanish coach took Arthur off for Grimaldo at the break and the move paid off in the 52nd minute, when the Spanish wing back crossed for Hofmann to head the opener. It proved to be the winner, too.

Leverkusen still struggled for openings. Alonso sent Wirtz and Frimpong on in the 68th. Xhaka entered five minutes later.

Jena pushed hard for an equalizer and almost got it in the third minute of stoppage time when Hamza Muqaj was unable to direct Nils Butzen’s fiercely struck cross on target.

The teams’ match was postponed from the weekend of the other first-round fixtures because of Leverkusen’s participation in the German Supercup, a match boycotted by both Leverkusen and Stuttgart ultras because of its effect on their teams’ German Cup fixtures.

Stuttgart defeated second-division team Preußen Münster 5-0 in their postponed game on Tuesday.

Related Topics

German Cup /

Bundesliga /

Bundesliga 2024-25 /

Xabi Alonso /

Bayer Leverkusen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. German Cup 2024-25: Leverkusen starts title defence with meagre 1-0 win over fourth-tier team Jena
    AP
  2. UCL 2024-25 draw: UEFA Champions League new format explained; How will the 36-team league stage work?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Opening Ceremony Highlights- In Pictures
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony highlights: XVII Paralympic Games declared open after stunning performances
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Who lit the Paralympic cauldron during Opening Ceremony?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. German Cup 2024-25: Leverkusen starts title defence with meagre 1-0 win over fourth-tier team Jena
    AP
  2. AFCON 2025: Osimhen, Lookman included as Nigeria names squad for Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers
    AFP
  3. Serie A: Lukaku lands in Italy to finalise Napoli move
    AP
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Ancelotti not worried about Mbappe’s start at Real Madrid
    Reuters
  5. Afghanistan coach Westwood joins Hong Kong with hopes of Asian Cup 2027 qualification
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. German Cup 2024-25: Leverkusen starts title defence with meagre 1-0 win over fourth-tier team Jena
    AP
  2. UCL 2024-25 draw: UEFA Champions League new format explained; How will the 36-team league stage work?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Opening Ceremony Highlights- In Pictures
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony highlights: XVII Paralympic Games declared open after stunning performances
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Who lit the Paralympic cauldron during Opening Ceremony?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment