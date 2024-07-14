MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024 final: Why is Kieran Trippier not starting in Spain vs England?

The Newcastle United defender is not starting for the Spain vs England Euro 2024 final clash being played at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.

Published : Jul 14, 2024 23:33 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s defender Kieran Trippier applauds as he’s substituted.
England’s defender Kieran Trippier applauds as he’s substituted. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

England’s defender Kieran Trippier applauds as he’s substituted. | Photo Credit: AFP

England full-back Kieran Trippier is not starting for the Spain vs England Euro 2024 final clash being played at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.

The Newcastle United right-back has been an integral part of Gareth Southgate’s England setup for several years now and has been an important player for the Three Lions in major tournaments.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | SPAIN VS ENGLAND LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024 FINAL

Despite being a right-back, the 33-year-old played out of position as a left-back for England in European Championship 2024 in the absence of the unavailability of a fully fit proper left-back. He has started all the three group matches.

ALSO READ | England’s Foden-Bellingham-Kane conundrum a problem of Southgate’s making

However, with Luke Shaw back in the squad and fully fit, Southgate has opted to bench Trippier.

Shaw has been coming off of the bench for the last three games and has finally made his way into the starting lineup after a long-term injury.

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
