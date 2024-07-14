Euro 2024 final: Why is Kieran Trippier not starting in Spain vs England?

England full-back Kieran Trippier is not starting for the Spain vs England Euro 2024 final clash being played at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.
The Newcastle United right-back has been an integral part of Gareth Southgate’s England setup for several years now and has been an important player for the Three Lions in major tournaments.
Despite being a right-back, the 33-year-old played out of position as a left-back for England in European Championship 2024 in the absence of the unavailability of a fully fit proper left-back. He has started all the three group matches.
However, with Luke Shaw back in the squad and fully fit, Southgate has opted to bench Trippier.
Shaw has been coming off of the bench for the last three games and has finally made his way into the starting lineup after a long-term injury.
