MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Spain vs England, Euro 2024 final: Lamine Yamal breaks record in European Championship

Spain forward Lamine Yamal broke another record when he was named in the starting line-up of the Euro 2024 final, against England in Berlin, Germany, on Sunday.

Published : Jul 14, 2024 23:32 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Spain’s Lamine Yamal takes a walk on the pitch before the final match between Spain and England at the Euro 2024 tournament in Berlin.
Spain’s Lamine Yamal takes a walk on the pitch before the final match between Spain and England at the Euro 2024 tournament in Berlin. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Spain’s Lamine Yamal takes a walk on the pitch before the final match between Spain and England at the Euro 2024 tournament in Berlin. | Photo Credit: AP

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024 final: List of Golden Ball winners of all time in Euros history
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024 final: List of Golden Boot winners of all time in Euros history
    Team Sportstar
  3. EURO 2024 FINAL match in pictures, Spain vs England LIVE: Yamal, Kane in starting 11 for title clash
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain vs England, Euro 2024: Why is Marcus Rashford not playing in ESP v ENG final?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Spain vs England, Euro 2024 final: Top talking points from ESP v ENG finale at European Championship
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain vs England, Euro 2024 final LIVE: ESP 0-0 ENG; Match kicks off; Luke Shaw starts
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024 final: List of Golden Ball winners of all time in Euros history
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024 final: List of Golden Boot winners of all time in Euros history
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 Closing Ceremony Highlights: One Republic performs before Spain vs England European Championship final
    Team Sportstar
  5. EURO 2024 FINAL match in pictures, Spain vs England LIVE: Yamal, Kane in starting 11 for title clash
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment