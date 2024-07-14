Spain vs England, Euro 2024 final: Lamine Yamal breaks record in European Championship

Spain forward Lamine Yamal broke another record when he was named in the starting line-up of the Euro 2024 final, against England at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, on Sunday.
At 17 years and one day, he became the youngest player to feature in a men’s World Cup, European Championship or Copa América final.
More to follow
