Premier League: Chiesa hints ’new adventure’ amid reports he is joining Liverpool from Juventus

British media are reporting Liverpool will pay 13 million euros ($14.5 million) for Chiesa, who starred for Italy in its run to the European Championship title in 2021.

Published : Aug 28, 2024 18:43 IST , TURIN, Italy - 1 MIN READ

File Photo: Italy’s Federico Chiesa in action in Euro 2024.
Italy winger Federico Chiesa expressed his happiness at starting a “new adventure” amid reports he is about to join Liverpool from Juventus.

There was footage in the Italian media of Chiesa arriving at an airport ahead of reportedly getting on a private flight to England.

“I’m really happy and ready for this new adventure,” he said. “I want to thank the Juventus fans, thanks for all the affection over the years, I’ll keep you in my heart, thanks Juventus.

“I’m really, really happy, we can’t wait, me and my family.”

Neither Liverpool nor Juventus have commented publicly on any deal involving Chiesa.

British media are reporting Liverpool will pay 13 million euros ($14.5 million) for Chiesa, who starred for Italy in its run to the European Championship title in 2021.

Chiesa, the son of former Italy striker Enrico Chiesa, would be the first outfield player signed by Liverpool since the arrival of new manager Arne Slot.

ALSO READ | Dutch ‘Klassieker’ between Ajax and Feyenoord called off because of planned police strike

Liverpool signed Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia on Tuesday in a deal that will see him stay at the Spanish team for the remainder of the season.

