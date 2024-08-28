Afghanistan coach Westwood joins Hong Kong with hopes of Asian Cup 2027 qualification

Former Afghanistan head coach Ashley Westwood has been appointed Hong Kong coach, the Chinese territory’s football association announced on Wednesday.
Westwood, a former Manchester United trainee, replaces Norway’s Jorn Andersen, who earlier this year took the former British colony to their first Asian Cup finals since 1968.
The 47-year-old Englishman previously coached Indian clubs Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC while also working with Malaysia’s Penang FA and is confident he can lead the team to the Asian Cup when the tournament is held in Saudi Arabia in 2027.
“I don’t have any reservations about the quality in Hong Kong,” he said. “I’ve played here before with my Indian sides, I’ve seen their standard. I think there’s good players here.”
