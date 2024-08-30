Paris Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal qualify for women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 final

Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal booked their spots in women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 final at Paris Paralympics 2024 on Friday.

Avani, the reigning Paralympic champion, finished second with a score of 625.8 while Mona took the fifth place with 623.1 in the qualification round. Out of 17 shooters, top eight qualified for the final.

The women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 final will be held later today at 3:15PM IST.