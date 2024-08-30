MagazineBuy Print

Paris Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal qualify for women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 final

Avani, the reigning Paralympic champion, finished second with a score of 625.8 while Mona took the fifth place with 623.1 in the qualification round.

Published : Aug 30, 2024 13:44 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Avani Lekhara.
FILE PHOTO: Avani Lekhara. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Avani Lekhara. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

