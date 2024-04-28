MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

AICF exploring all options to host FIDE World Championship tie between Gukesh and Liren

The AICF has until May 31 to submit the bid, while FIDE will allot the prestigious tournament on July 1. The overall prize money earmarked by FIDE is around USD 2.5 million.

Published : Apr 28, 2024 18:35 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Gukesh, the 17-year-old Chennai boy, qualified for the grand finale of the World Championship after his historic win in the Candidates Tournament in Toronto last week.
Gukesh, the 17-year-old Chennai boy, qualified for the grand finale of the World Championship after his historic win in the Candidates Tournament in Toronto last week. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Gukesh, the 17-year-old Chennai boy, qualified for the grand finale of the World Championship after his historic win in the Candidates Tournament in Toronto last week. | Photo Credit: PTI

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) is exploring all options before taking a call on bidding for the FIDE World Championship match between India’s D. Gukesh and Ding Liren.

“We are internally assessing everything required to bid for it -- understanding things like logistics, commercials and everything. Once we have a deeper understanding and a huge clarity on the dynamics, then we will be able to take a call,” AICF president Nitin Narang told PTI on Sunday.

Narang added that a call on the host city will only be taken after getting clarity on whether to go ahead with the bidding or not.

On Saturday, the international chess federation (FIDE) invited prospective bidders for the World Championship. The criteria outlined for a prospective bidders is a budget of USD 8.5 million (approx. Rs 71 crore) and a facilitation fee of USD 1.1 million (approx. Rs 9 crore).

ALSO READ: FIDE opens bidding process for World Championship clash, earmarks budget of Rs. 80 crore

The AICF has until May 31 to submit the bid, while FIDE will allot the prestigious tournament on July 1. The overall prize money earmarked by FIDE is around USD 2.5 million (Rs 21 crore approx), increased from USD 2 million (Rs 17 crore) in 2023.

The World Championship is tentatively scheduled between November 20 and December 15.

Gukesh, the 17-year-old Chennai boy, qualified for the grand finale after his historic win in the Candidates Tournament in Toronto last week.

He became the youngest ever to win the Candidates and also the youngest to qualify for the World Championship, breaking the 40-year-old record of Russian great Garry Kasparov.

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
