MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Germany goalie Merle Frohms retires from national team after being benched at Olympics

Frohms played 52 times for Germany, including its run to the final at the European Championship in 2022 and a shock group-stage exit at the World Cup the following year.

Published : Sep 03, 2024 17:34 IST , FRANKFURT, Germany - 1 MIN READ

AP
Germany goalkeeper Merle Frohms.
Germany goalkeeper Merle Frohms. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Germany goalkeeper Merle Frohms. | Photo Credit: AP

Goalkeeper Merle Frohms is retiring from the Germany women’s team, shortly after she was surprisingly benched for the Paris Olympics tournament.

Frohms played 52 times for Germany, including its run to the final at the European Championship in 2022 and a shock group-stage exit at the World Cup the following year.

Frohms said on Tuesday in a statement from the German football federation that she wanted to focus on her club career with Wolfsburg and looked forward to “having more time with family and friends again.”

The 29-year-old Frohms said she had already decided last year to leave the national team after the Olympic tournament. Gotham FC’s Ann-Katrin Berger was Germany’s starting goalkeeper as the team won the bronze medal last month. Frohms was on the bench throughout.

ALSO READ | Captain Van Dijk commits to Netherlands after Koeman talks

Coach Christian Wück, who took over after the Olympics, said Frohms would have remained a key player if she had continued.

“I would have been very happy to work with Merle and I made that clear to her as well in a personal conversation,” he said in a statement. “Now she has made this decision, which I obviously must respect.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Germany /

Christian Wuck

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Coping mechanisms in sport — A need for greater emphasis
    Nilesh D. Mehta
  2. Germany goalie Merle Frohms retires from national team after being benched at Olympics
    AP
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE Updates, Day 6: Avani qualifies for women’s 50m rifle 3P SH1 final, Pooja into recurve open quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Valentina Petrillo, who became first transgender to compete at Games, fails to reach 400m final
    AP
  5. Indian sports wrap, September 3: India clinches gold in World Deaf Shooting Championship
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Germany goalie Merle Frohms retires from national team after being benched at Olympics
    AP
  2. Ronaldo rules out international retirement
    AFP
  3. Solbakken set to step down as Norway boss after 2026 World Cup campaign
    Reuters
  4. Brighton defender Van de Hecke gets first Dutch call-up for Nations League
    Reuters
  5. World Cup and Euro winner, Spain’s Jesus Navas announces retirement from international football
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Coping mechanisms in sport — A need for greater emphasis
    Nilesh D. Mehta
  2. Germany goalie Merle Frohms retires from national team after being benched at Olympics
    AP
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE Updates, Day 6: Avani qualifies for women’s 50m rifle 3P SH1 final, Pooja into recurve open quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Valentina Petrillo, who became first transgender to compete at Games, fails to reach 400m final
    AP
  5. Indian sports wrap, September 3: India clinches gold in World Deaf Shooting Championship
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment