Arsenal vs PSG LIVE streaming info, UCL 2024-25: When, where to watch Champions League match; Preview; Predicted lineups

All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain to be played at the Emirates Stadium.

Published : Oct 01, 2024 12:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
This will be the third meeting between Arsenal and PSG, with both previous meetings ending in draws.
infoIcon

PREVIEW

Arsenal will deploy a potent weapon when it bids to exploit Paris Saint Germain’s set-piece vulnerability in Tuesday’s Champions League showdown.

Mikel Arteta’s side has emerged as Europe’s preeminent force at corners and free-kicks thanks to its set-piece guru Nicolas Jover.

Having worked with Arteta on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City coaching staff, Jover was persuaded to follow his friend to Arsenal in 2021.

Jover’s clever schemes have been the unheralded secret of Arsenal’s success -- until this season when its exquisite execution finally became obvious to overwhelmed opponents.

The Gunners have scored 44 goals from set-pieces (excluding penalties) since Jover’s arrival, including 25 in the Premier League since last season.

READ FULL PREVIEW| Arsenal banks on set-piece guru Jover to exploit PSG’s weakness in Champions League clash

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Arsenal: Raya(gk) Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Trossard, Partey, Rice, Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma(gk) Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Ruiz, Neves, Zaire-Emery, Lee, Kolo Muani, Barcola

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Arsenal vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match kick off?
The Arsenal vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, October 2 at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.
Where to watch the Arsenal vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?
The Arsenal vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

