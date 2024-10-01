Arsenal vs PSG LIVE streaming info, UCL 2024-25: When, where to watch Champions League match; Preview; Predicted lineups

PREVIEW

Arsenal will deploy a potent weapon when it bids to exploit Paris Saint Germain’s set-piece vulnerability in Tuesday’s Champions League showdown.

Mikel Arteta’s side has emerged as Europe’s preeminent force at corners and free-kicks thanks to its set-piece guru Nicolas Jover.

Having worked with Arteta on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City coaching staff, Jover was persuaded to follow his friend to Arsenal in 2021.

Jover’s clever schemes have been the unheralded secret of Arsenal’s success -- until this season when its exquisite execution finally became obvious to overwhelmed opponents.

The Gunners have scored 44 goals from set-pieces (excluding penalties) since Jover’s arrival, including 25 in the Premier League since last season.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Arsenal: Raya(gk) Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Trossard, Partey, Rice, Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma(gk) Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Ruiz, Neves, Zaire-Emery, Lee, Kolo Muani, Barcola

