ARS vs PSG, UCL 2024-25: Who is the referee for the Arsenal vs Paris Saint Germain UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?

Arsenal will host French giant Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 league match at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Arsenal will deploy a potent weapon when it bids to exploit Paris Saint Germain’s set-piece vulnerability. Mikel Arteta’s side has emerged as Europe’s preeminent force at corners and free-kicks thanks to its set-piece guru Nicolas Jover.

Having worked with Arteta on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City coaching staff, Jover was persuaded to follow his friend to Arsenal in 2021.

The Gunners have scored 44 goals from set-pieces (excluding penalties) since Jover’s arrival, including 25 in the Premier League since last season.

READ FULL PREVIEW| Arsenal banks on set-piece guru Jover to exploit PSG’s weakness in Champions League clash

The match will be officiated by Slavko Vincic of Slovenia. He is notable for officiating last season’s UCL final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, where the former won 2-0.

Nejc Kajtazovic will be the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) while his compatriot Rade Obrenovic will be the fourth official.