Brighton and Forest slug out 2-2 draw as both managers get suspended

Forest led through Chris Wood’s 13th-minute penalty but hosts Brighton finally sprang to life just before the interval to turn the match on its head with two goals in three minutes.

Published : Sep 22, 2024 21:45 IST , BRIGHTON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo and Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler suspended.
Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo and Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler suspended. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo and Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler suspended. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest maintained unbeaten starts to the Premier League season with a topsy-turvy 2-2 draw as the visitor finished with 10 men and both managers were shown red cards in a feisty clash on Sunday.

Forest led through Chris Wood's 13th-minute penalty but hosts Brighton finally sprang to life just before the interval to turn the match on its head with two goals in three minutes.

Jack Hinshelwood powered in a headed equaliser after 42 minutes before Danny Welbeck curled a free kick inside the post.

Forest were rewarded for their efforts though as substitute Ramon Sosa slotted home from close range in the 70th.

Tempers flared when Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White was shown a red card for a robust tackle which earned him a second booking and the managers were also sent from the technical area.

The two clubs have nine points from their opening five games with Brighton in seventh spot and Forest eighth.

Forest has been one of the surprise packages in the early weeks of the season with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side underlining their improvement with a victory at Liverpool last weekend.

READ | Serie A 2024-25: Motta, Conte weigh in after Juventus draws with Napoli

It disrupted Brighton’s usual rhythm on Sunday and was deservedly ahead when Wood tucked away his spot kick after

Carlos Baleba bundled over Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The visitor were in control with Brighton becalmed but everything changed in the final minutes of the half.

Brighton’s first effort on goal earned them an equaliser as Hinshelwood met a cross by Jan Paul van Hecke with a sweetly-timed header to send the ball beyond the dive of Matz Sels.

Forest was rattled and found itself behind minutes later when Kaoru Mitoma was fouled by Ola Aina outside the area and Welbeck dispatched an unstoppable free kick.

Brighton appeared to be heading into the top four but switched off and Sosa scored his first goal for Forest.

Despite being held the Seagulls are unbeaten in their first five games of a top-flight season for the first time.

Gibbs-White was dismissed for a second booking after racing across the pitch to launch a strong tackle on Joao Pedro, with the midfielder incensed by the decision as was Espirito Santo who was sent off along with Brighton boss Fabian Huerzeler for “unacceptable technical area behaviour” following the incident. 

Premier League 2024-25 /

Brighton and Hove Albion /

Nottingham Forest

