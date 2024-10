India vs Sri Lanka, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction: IND v SL predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

India will take on Sri Lanka in the Group A encounter of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 to be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday.

India is coming into this game after win over Pakistan while Sri Lanka lost to Australia.

Predicted Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, S Sajana, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

INDIA VS SRI LANKA DREAM11 WICKETKEEPERS Richa Ghosh BATTERS Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana ALL-ROUNDER Chamari Athapaththu, Deepti Sharma, Kaveesha Dilhari BOWLERS Udeshika Prabodhani, Arundhati Reddy, Sugandika Kumari, Renuka Singh Thakur

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sajeevan Sajana, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha, Yastika Bhatia

Sri Lanka Women: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Ama Kanchana, Achini Kulasuriya, Sachini Nisansala, Shashini Gimhani