MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wuhan Open 2024: Sabalenka relishes ‘much-needed’ tennis rivalry with Swiatek

The Belarusian advanced to the Wuhan Open third round with her 50th victory of the season, 6-4, 6-4 against Katerina Siniakova.

Published : Oct 09, 2024 16:45 IST , Wuhan - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Belarus’s Aryna Sabalenka reacts during the women’s singles match against Czech Republic’s Katerina Siniakova at the Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, China’s Hubei province on October 9, 2024.
Belarus’s Aryna Sabalenka reacts during the women’s singles match against Czech Republic’s Katerina Siniakova at the Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, China’s Hubei province on October 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Belarus’s Aryna Sabalenka reacts during the women’s singles match against Czech Republic’s Katerina Siniakova at the Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, China’s Hubei province on October 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

World number two Aryna Sabalenka said Wednesday that she believes her rivalry with top-ranked Iga Swiatek is “much-needed” in women’s tennis.

The Belarusian advanced to the Wuhan Open third round with her 50th victory of the season, 6-4, 6-4 against Katerina Siniakova.

Swiatek is absent from the field in Wuhan and withdrew from the China swing after splitting with her coach of three years Tomasz Wiktorowski.

Sabalenka has a chance to close the gap on the Polish world number one with a strong run in Wuhan, with the battle for the top spot likely to come down to the wire at the season-ending championships in Riyadh next month.

“Having this rivalry with Iga is something big for tennis and something much-needed, I would say, in women’s tennis.

“To keep this competition going would be really good for tennis,” said Sabalenka, who will next face Yulia Putintseva in the last 16.

Sabalenka, 26, spent eight weeks at the summit of the rankings last season and says reclaiming the world number one spot is one of her biggest goals.

“I hope she’ll figure out the coach situation and she’ll be back in the finals in her best shape.

ALSO READ | Paula Badosa withdraws from Wuhan Open amid racism row

“Hopefully we can play against each other there in... a fight for world number one.”

Coco Gauff followed up her China Open title in Beijing on Sunday with a smooth 6-1, 6-2 win over Viktoriya Tomova.

Gauff has a seven-match win streak and faces 13th seed Marta Kostyuk in the last 16.

Kostyuk received a walkover after her opponent Amanda Anisimova withdrew with a left hip injury.

“Both mentally and physically I’m a little tired, if I’m being honest,” said Gauff. “But when I got on the court, I felt fine.

“How I approached Beijing, I was like, I want to approach this how I would play tennis as a kid.

“Sometimes I try to go back into that mindset and realise at the end of the day this is my dream now, and it was my dream as a kid.

“If I don’t want to do it for myself now, I can definitely do it for myself then.”

Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova crashed out to American qualifier and world number 102 Hailey Baptiste 6-3, 7-5 in just 94 minutes.

Seventh seed Krejcikova let a 3-1 lead slip in the opening set, as well as a 5-3 advantage in the second.

The 22-year-old Baptiste will next take on Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova for a place in the quarter-finals.

Related Topics

Aryna Sabalenka /

Iga Swiatek /

Wuhan Open /

Barbora Krejcikova /

Coco Gauff

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 3 LIVE score: Root brings up 150, Brook scores hundred as England go past 400
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wuhan Open 2024: Sabalenka relishes ‘much-needed’ tennis rivalry with Swiatek
    AFP
  3. South Africa vs Scotland LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: SA 147/4 (17.4 overs); Kapp removed by Carter, departs for 43
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon calls time on line judges in favour of electronic system
    Reuters
  5. Root goes past Cook to become England’s leading run-scorer in Tests
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on WTA

  1. Wuhan Open 2024: Sabalenka relishes ‘much-needed’ tennis rivalry with Swiatek
    AFP
  2. Top-seeded Coco Gauff beats Yafan Wang 6-4, 6-2 in Toronto in her first hard-court match since April
    AP
  3. Auckland Classic: Gauff has ‘things to improve’ after season-opening win over Liu
    AFP
  4. Auckland Classic: Anisimova makes winning return after long tennis break
    AFP
  5. Pan Pacific Open: Top seed Swiatek stunned by Kudermetova in quarterfinal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 3 LIVE score: Root brings up 150, Brook scores hundred as England go past 400
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wuhan Open 2024: Sabalenka relishes ‘much-needed’ tennis rivalry with Swiatek
    AFP
  3. South Africa vs Scotland LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: SA 147/4 (17.4 overs); Kapp removed by Carter, departs for 43
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon calls time on line judges in favour of electronic system
    Reuters
  5. Root goes past Cook to become England’s leading run-scorer in Tests
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment