MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pan Pacific Open: Top seed Swiatek stunned by Kudermetova in quarterfinal

The top seed, playing in her second match since a fourth-round defeat at the U.S. Open that saw her drop to number two in the world rankings, sprayed the errors around in the opening set as Kudermetova grabbed a double break before going 4-0 up.

Published : Sep 29, 2023 12:55 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Poland’s Iga Swiatek in action against Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova during the women’s singles quarterfinal match.
Poland’s Iga Swiatek in action against Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova during the women’s singles quarterfinal match. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Poland’s Iga Swiatek in action against Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova during the women’s singles quarterfinal match. | Photo Credit: AFP

Iga Swiatek crashed to a 6-2 2-6 6-4 defeat by eighth seed Russian Veronika Kudermetova in the quarterfinals of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Friday.

The top seed, playing in her second match since a fourth-round defeat at the US Open that saw her drop to number two in the world rankings, sprayed the errors around in the opening set as Kudermetova grabbed a double break before going 4-0 up.

Swiatek finally got on board with a hold and looked to mount a comeback but could not prevent world number 19 Kudermetova from taking a set off her for the first time in five meetings.

Kudermetova surrendered the second set tamely, but the 26-year-old found herself ahead in the decider as Swiatek gifted her an early break with a double fault.

Also read | Asian Games 2023: Saketh Myneni, Ramkumar Ramanathan win silver in tennis men’s doubles

The Russian held her nerve towards the end of the contest and finished it off with a superb serve.

Up next for Kudermetova is Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who reached her first semifinal since her run to the 2021 French Open final with a 6-2 7-5 win over fellow Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Pavlyuchenkova’s career was derailed last year due to a knee injury that needed surgery, but she battled her way back to peak match fitness on the lower tours before reaching the Roland Garros quarter-finals in June.

“I think the most important (thing) is to be humble and play whatever you can to get back to the level,” said Pavlyuchenkova.

“I was just working my way back to this level, trying to get back to the top. Just trying to enjoy, since I’m getting towards the end of my career.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Iga Swiatek /

Pan Pacific Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023 warm-ups live score: Pakistan faces New Zealand in first match in India since 2016
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pan Pacific Open: Top seed Swiatek stunned by Kudermetova in quarterfinal
    Reuters
  3. Asian Games Shooting HIGHLIGHTS: Aishwary wins SILVER in men’s 50m rifle 3P; Palak wins GOLD in women’s 10m air pistol
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023, September 29, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Aishwary wins silver in 50m Rifle 3P individual event, Bopanna-Bhosale pair reaches mixed doubles final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 29 - LIVE - Palak wins gold in Women’s 10m air pistol, India wins 2 gold, 3 silver in shooting; India fourth with 8 gold, 32 medals in total
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on WTA

  1. Pan Pacific Open: Top seed Swiatek stunned by Kudermetova in quarterfinal
    Reuters
  2. Barbora Krejcikova wins San Diego Open, beating Sofia Kenin 6-4, 2-6, 6-4
    AP
  3. WTA must keep Peng Shuai case in public eye on China return, says human rights advocate
    Reuters
  4. Swiatek vs Gauff; Sabalenka vs Muchova, Cincinnati Open 2023: Semifinals preview, head-to-head records, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ukrainian spectator has oversized flag cut in two at French Open
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023 warm-ups live score: Pakistan faces New Zealand in first match in India since 2016
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pan Pacific Open: Top seed Swiatek stunned by Kudermetova in quarterfinal
    Reuters
  3. Asian Games Shooting HIGHLIGHTS: Aishwary wins SILVER in men’s 50m rifle 3P; Palak wins GOLD in women’s 10m air pistol
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023, September 29, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Aishwary wins silver in 50m Rifle 3P individual event, Bopanna-Bhosale pair reaches mixed doubles final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 29 - LIVE - Palak wins gold in Women’s 10m air pistol, India wins 2 gold, 3 silver in shooting; India fourth with 8 gold, 32 medals in total
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment