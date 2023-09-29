Asian Games 2023: Saketh Myneni, Ramkumar Ramanathan win silver in tennis men’s doubles

Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan had to settle for the silver medal after Jung Jason and Hsu Yu-hsiou of Chinese Taipei beat the Indian duo 6-4, 6-4 in the men’s doubles final.
At the end of the match, which lasted for an hour and 12 minutes, India’s medal tally went up to 29 - seven gold, 10 silver, and 11 bronze.
More to follow...
