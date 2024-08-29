MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Buchi Babu tournament: TNCA XI has one foot in the semifinal as Sai Kishore completes fifer against Mumbai on day three

Chasing an improbable target of 510, Mumbai was six for no loss at stumps. The home team has one foot in the semifinals, with three points all but sealed from this match (first-innings lead).

Published : Aug 29, 2024 19:10 IST , Coimbatore - 2 MINS READ

Sankar Narayanan EH
TNCA XI’s spinners S. Lakshay Jain and R. Sai Kishore in action against Mumbai in the Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament.
TNCA XI’s spinners S. Lakshay Jain and R. Sai Kishore in action against Mumbai in the Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament. | Photo Credit: Periasamy M/ The Hindu
infoIcon

TNCA XI’s spinners S. Lakshay Jain and R. Sai Kishore in action against Mumbai in the Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament. | Photo Credit: Periasamy M/ The Hindu

TNCA XI piled on the misery on Mumbai — dismissing the visiting team for 156 in the first innings before going on to score 286 in its second essay — on day three of the Buchi Babu fixture at the Sri Ramakrishna College Cricket Ground here on Thursday.

Chasing an improbable target of 510, Mumbai was six for no loss at stumps. The home team has one foot in the semifinals, with three points all but sealed from this match (first-innings lead).

Mumbai captain Sarfaraz Khan, who could not bat due to illness on day two, came in at No. 10 alongside Divyansh Saxena (70, 199b, 8x4, 1x6). However, Sai Kishore accounted for them both in no time, completing his five-wicket haul (five for 36) in the process.

There was no respite for Mumbai as the host chose to bat again and had a mammoth 142-run opening wicket partnership between S.R. Athish (57, 113b, 8x4) and S. Lokeshwar (73, 126b, 8x4). Despite tweakers Shams Mulani (four for 73) and Tanush Kotian’s (five for 91) inspired show, Mumbai never got the upper hand as the damage was done in the first innings itself.

ALSO READ | Caribbean Premier League 2024 full squads: CPL full list of players, teams, start date, format, rules

Suryakumar Yadav — who had bowled the final over before lunch — did not field in the later part of the innings after suffering a blow to his hand while guarding the slips in the second session.

Miracles do happen in sport and Mumbai will need just that for a win and a place in the next stage.

The scores: TNCA XI 379 & 286 in 79.2 overs (Athish 57, Lokeshwar 73, Mokit 52, Mulani 4/73, Kotian 5/91) vs. Mumbai 156 in 63.2 overs (Divyansh 70, Sai Kishore 5/36) & 6/0 in 2.0 overs.

Related stories

Related Topics

TNCA /

Mumbai /

Buchi Babu Tournament /

Suryakumar Yadav /

Sarfaraz Khan /

Sai Kishore

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dutchwoman Caroline Groot wins first gold medal of Paris 2024 Paralympics in para track cycling
    Team Sportstar
  2. Buchi Babu tournament: TNCA XI has one foot in the semifinal as Sai Kishore completes fifer against Mumbai on day three
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  3. Paralympics 2024 Day 1, Live Updates: Sheetal Devi with new Personal Best finishes second, Manisha Ramadass in action, India results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League: Liverpool signs Italy international Chiesa from Juventus
    Reuters
  5. ENG vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Joe Root hits fifty to lift England out of trouble
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Buchi Babu Tournament: Sai Kishore prioritises ‘red-ball skills’ to grab his chances when they come
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  2. Lalit Yadav sees himself as contender for all-rounder’s spot in Indian T20I team
    PTI
  3. Buchi Babu tournament: TNCA XI has one foot in the semifinal as Sai Kishore completes fifer against Mumbai on day three
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  4. Delhi Premier League: U-19 World Cup winning captain Yash Dhull makes return from minor heart surgery
    PTI
  5. Duleep Trophy: Siraj, Jadeja released from India B squad for first round
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dutchwoman Caroline Groot wins first gold medal of Paris 2024 Paralympics in para track cycling
    Team Sportstar
  2. Buchi Babu tournament: TNCA XI has one foot in the semifinal as Sai Kishore completes fifer against Mumbai on day three
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  3. Paralympics 2024 Day 1, Live Updates: Sheetal Devi with new Personal Best finishes second, Manisha Ramadass in action, India results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League: Liverpool signs Italy international Chiesa from Juventus
    Reuters
  5. ENG vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Joe Root hits fifty to lift England out of trouble
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment