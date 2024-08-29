MagazineBuy Print

Caribbean Premier League 2024 full squads: CPL full list of players, teams, start date, format, rules

CPL 2024: Here are all the squads of the six teams taking part in the Caribbean Premier League, which begins on August 30 and ends on October 7.

Published : Aug 29, 2024 18:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Guyana Amazon Warriors with the Caribbean Premier League trophy in 2023.
Guyana Amazon Warriors with the Caribbean Premier League trophy in 2023. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
Guyana Amazon Warriors with the Caribbean Premier League trophy in 2023. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 season will run from August 30 to October 7, with six teams competing for the coveted title.

The 12th edition of the tournament will feature a new team - Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, which replaces Jamaica Tallawahs, the 2013, 2016 and 2022 champion.

A total of seven venues will host 34 matches. The top four teams in the league phase will qualify for the playoffs.

Each team can field a maximum of four overseas players in its playing XI for a match. Each team has to play an emerging player in at least five games, and in those matches, it can field an additional overseas player.

CARIBBEAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024 SQUADS
ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA FALCONS
Fabian Allen, Jewel Andrew, Sam Billings (wk), Teddy Bishop, Fakhar Zaman, Justin Greaves, Chris Green, Jahmar Hamilton (wk), Imad Wasim, Kofi James, Joshua James, Brandon King, Mohammad Amir, Kelvin Pitman, Roshon Primus, Shamar Springer, Hayden Walsh.
ST. KITTS AND NEVIS PATRIOTS
Joshua Da Silva, Dominic Drakes, Andre Fletcher, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ryan John, Johann Layne, Evin Lewis, Mikyle Louis, Kyle Mayers, Ashmead Nedd, Veeraswamy Permaul, Rilee Roussouw, Sherfane Rutherford, Sikandar Raza, Odean Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Nuwan Thushara.
BARBADOS ROYALS
Rovman Powell (c), Alick Athanaze, Shamarh Brooks, Rivaldo Clarke (wk), Quinton de Kock (wk), Kevin Wickham, Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder, Kadeem Alleyne, Obed McCoy, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ramon Simmonds, Maheesh Theekshana, Isai Thorne, Dunith Wellalage, Nyeem Young, Nathan Sealy.
GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS
Kevlon Anderson, Azam Khan (wk), Shimton Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Matthew Nandu, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Saim Ayub, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Junior Sinclair, Kevin Sinclair,
ST. LUCIA KINGS
Aaron Jones, Ackeem Auguste, Johnson Charles (wk), Faf du Plessis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tim Seifert (wk), Khari Campbell, Roston Chase, Shadrack Descarte, Khary Pierre, David Wiese, McKenny Clarke, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Mikkel Govia, Johann Jeremiah.
TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS
Keacy Carty, Mark Deyal, Andries Gous (wk), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jason Roy, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Ali Khan, Terrance Hinds, Akeal Hossein, Josh Little, Jayden Seales, Waqar Salamkheil, Nathan Edward, Shaqkere Parris.

Related Topics

Caribbean Premier League (CPL) /

Jamaica Tallawahs

