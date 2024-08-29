Caribbean Premier League 2024 full squads: CPL full list of players, teams, start date, format, rules

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 season will run from August 30 to October 7, with six teams competing for the coveted title.
The 12th edition of the tournament will feature a new team - Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, which replaces Jamaica Tallawahs, the 2013, 2016 and 2022 champion.
A total of seven venues will host 34 matches. The top four teams in the league phase will qualify for the playoffs.
Each team can field a maximum of four overseas players in its playing XI for a match. Each team has to play an emerging player in at least five games, and in those matches, it can field an additional overseas player.
CARIBBEAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024 SQUADS
ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA FALCONS
ST. KITTS AND NEVIS PATRIOTS
BARBADOS ROYALS
GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS
ST. LUCIA KINGS
TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS
