Sachin Tendulkar welcomes state govt’s decision to erect Achrekar statue at Shivaji Park

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday welcomed the Maharashtra government’s decision to install a statue of his late childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar at the iconic Shivaji Park here.

The state’s urban development department had, on Wednesday, approved the proposal for a six-feet statue of Achrekar near Gate No. 5 of the Shivaji Park.

It was at the Shivaji Park that Tendulkar honed his skills to become one of the legends of the game under the tutelage of Achrekar, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 87.

Tendulkar, with daughter Sara, presents a copy of his autobiography ‘Playing It My Way’ to his first coach Ramakant Achrekar. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre/The Hindu

“Achrekar Sir has had an immense impact on my life and several other lives. I am speaking on behalf of all his students,” Tendulkar wrote on Instagram.

“His life revolved around cricket in Shivaji Park. Being at Shivaji Park forever is what he would have wished for. I am very happy with the government’s decision to build a statue for Achrekar Sir at his karmabhoomi,” Tendulkar added.

The government said in its resolution that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will be responsible for the construction of the statue.

“Before erecting the said memorial sculpture, all necessary permissions/ approvals as per the rules/ regulations should be obtained from the Commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation,” it said.

“After the construction of the said memorial sculpture, the responsibility of its necessary maintenance and repair and provision of necessary funds will remain the responsibility of BV Ramath Memorial Secret Club,” it added.

“Independent funds will not be available from the government for construction as well as maintenance and repair of the said memorial,” the resolution added.

Ramakant Achrekar receives Padma Shri award from the then President Pratibha Patil during a function in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Achrekar, who was conferred the Dronacharya Award in 1990, had coached a dozen India players.

Besides Tendulkar, he also coached Ramnath Parkar, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Lalchand Rajput, Chandrakant Pandit, Pravin Amre, Sameer Dighe, Vinod Kambli, Sanjay Bangar, Paras Mhambrey, Ramesh Powar and Ajit Agarkar.