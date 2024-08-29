MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2024: Djokovic advances to third round after Djere retires injured

Djokovic needed five sets to beat Djere in the third round a year ago and it looked as though Arthur Ashe Stadium would see another epic clash between the two as Djere went up a break in the second set.

Published : Aug 29, 2024 09:35 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns a shot to Laslo Djere during a second-round match of the US Open.
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic returns a shot to Laslo Djere during a second-round match of the US Open. | Photo Credit: AP


Serbia’s Novak Djokovic returns a shot to Laslo Djere during a second-round match of the US Open. | Photo Credit: AP

Defending champion Novak Djokovic advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday after fellow Serb Laslo Djere retired injured while trailing 6-4, 6-4, 2-0.

Djokovic had needed five sets to get past Djere in the third round a year ago and it looked as though Arthur Ashe Stadium would see another epic clash between the two as Djere went up a break in the second set.

But the unseeded Serb appeared to pick up an injury midway through the set and Djokovic went on to book a third-round meeting with Australian Alexei Popyrin.

“It’s not what we want. It’s not what the crowd wants,” Djokovic said. “It should have been his second set, honestly.”

Four-time winner Djokovic, who had looked rusty in his opening round match, appeared to struggle in the sweltering conditions that tested competitors all day at Flushing Meadows, wrapping himself in ice towels on the changeovers.

Djokovic broke Djere to love in the 10th game of a tightly fought first set, benefiting from a series of unforced errors by his opponent.

Serbia's Laslo Djere is examined during a second-round match against Novak Djokovic.
Serbia’s Laslo Djere is examined during a second-round match against Novak Djokovic. | Photo Credit: AP


Serbia’s Laslo Djere is examined during a second-round match against Novak Djokovic. | Photo Credit: AP

The second seed had to work harder to hold serve in the opening game of the next set, fending off two break points, and then shouted in frustration as he let a break point opportunity slip through his fingers in the next game.

Djere looked to have the momentum as he broke his opponent in the third game of the second set and held serve in the next with a mighty ace.

But the evening fell apart for Djere when he winced after a serve in the eighth game and Djokovic converted a break point.

Djere, who missed part of the season after undergoing elbow surgery in April, appeared to struggle with his mobility from there and took a medical timeout after the ninth game, lying on the court as a physio massaged his abdomen and lower back.

Djokovic broke again in the 10th and Djere tried to fight on before retiring just seven minutes into the third set.

“He obviously had an injury that took him out of the tour for some time and he’s struggling to come back physically to his level,” said Djokovic.

