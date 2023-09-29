MagazineBuy Print

India wins bronze in women’s squash team event at Asian Games 2023

Indian women’s squash team bagged bronze after losing 1-2 to Hong Kong, China, in the semifinals at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.

Published : Sep 29, 2023 10:29 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian women’s squash team of Joshana Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna and Anahat Singh.
Indian women’s squash team of Joshana Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna and Anahat Singh. | Photo Credit: X/SAI Media
infoIcon

Indian women's squash team of Joshana Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna and Anahat Singh. | Photo Credit: X/SAI Media

Indian women’s squash team bagged bronze after losing 1-2 to Hong Kong, China, in the semifinals at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.

HIGHLIGHTS

India started on the backfoot as Tanvi Khanna lost to Sin Yuk Chan 6-11, 7-11, 3-11 in straight games in a contest that lasted just 22 minutes. Joshna Chinappa then restored parity in a five-game thriller, winning 7-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6, 11-8 against Tze Lok Ho in the second match.

In the decider, Anahat Singh’s valiant efforts went in vain as she lost 8-11, 7-11, 10-12 against Ka Yi Lee. In the third game, Anahat almost staged an unlikely comeback, grabbing six points on the trot to extend the game but Lee took the game away.

With this bronze, India sits fourth in the medal standings with 31 medals, including eight golds.

More to follow...

