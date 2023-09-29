Asian Games 2023, September 29, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Palak, Esha complete historic Indian one-two in 10m air pistol; Saketh-Ramkumar pair wins silver

September 29, 2023 09:13

Shooting: Palak wins gold, Esha takes silver in women’s 10m air pistol individual event

Ho Ching Shing of Hong Kong is the first shooter to be eliminated in the final.

Palak is top with 120.8 and Esha is third with 120.3 but that changes after the next shot as Palak shoots a 10.3 and Esha hits 9.7 to move to second.

China’s Nan Zhao is the next one to exit. That’s a shocker!

Meanwhile Palak (141) and Esha (139.6) are first and second. That will stay as it is as both shoot 10.5 next. Chinese Taipei’s Wu Chiaying is third while Pakistan’s Talat Kishmala is fourth.

Palak (162) and Esha (159.7) still on first and second but Wu is just 0.2 behind Esha. Vietnam’s Thu Vinh Trinh exits.

10.7 and 9.5 for Palak, 10.4 and 10.0 for Esha. They stay one-two. And the other Chinese shooter, Jiang Ranxin, is out.

Two more medals confirmed for India as Wu Chiaying of Chinese Taipei exits and there are only three shooters left - Palak, Esha Singh and Pakistan’s Talat Kishmala at third.

9.9 for Palak, 9.5 for Esha and 9.3 for Ishmala. Second series - 9.8, for Palak, 10.7 for Esha, 9.0 for Ishmala.

Ishmala knocked out! India will have the gold and the silver!

10.6 for Palak who is already well ahead of Esha. Esha hits 9.5

Final shots - 9.5 for Palak and 10.5 for Esha.

Palak takes the gold with 242.1, Esha takes silver with 239.7. Ishmala gets bronze with 218.2