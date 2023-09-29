Asian Games 2023, September 29, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Palak, Esha complete historic Indian one-two in 10m air pistol; Saketh-Ramkumar pair wins silver

Key Updates
- Badminton: Thailand beats India in women’s team quarterfinals
- Shooting: Palak wins gold, Esha takes silver in women’s 10m air pistol individual event
- Swimming: Advait Page qualifies for men’s 200m backstroke final
- Shooting: Gold medal for India in men’s 50m Rifle 3P team event with a new world record
- Shooting: India wins silver in women’s 10m air pistol team event
- Badminton (Women’s Team Quarterfinal): Sindhu loses 1st singles to Chochuwong
- Women’s 20km Race Walk
- Men's 20km Race Walk
- September 29, 2023 09:30Badminton: Thailand beats India in women’s team quarterfinals
India loses 0-3 to Thailand.
Results:
Chochuwong beat Sindhu 14-21, 21-15, 21-14
Kittitharakul/Prajongjai beat Treesa/Gayatri 21-19, 21-5
Ongbamrungphan beat Chaliha 21-9, 21-16
- September 29, 2023 09:13Shooting: Palak wins gold, Esha takes silver in women’s 10m air pistol individual event
Ho Ching Shing of Hong Kong is the first shooter to be eliminated in the final.
Palak is top with 120.8 and Esha is third with 120.3 but that changes after the next shot as Palak shoots a 10.3 and Esha hits 9.7 to move to second.
China’s Nan Zhao is the next one to exit. That’s a shocker!
Meanwhile Palak (141) and Esha (139.6) are first and second. That will stay as it is as both shoot 10.5 next. Chinese Taipei’s Wu Chiaying is third while Pakistan’s Talat Kishmala is fourth.
Palak (162) and Esha (159.7) still on first and second but Wu is just 0.2 behind Esha. Vietnam’s Thu Vinh Trinh exits.
10.7 and 9.5 for Palak, 10.4 and 10.0 for Esha. They stay one-two. And the other Chinese shooter, Jiang Ranxin, is out.
Two more medals confirmed for India as Wu Chiaying of Chinese Taipei exits and there are only three shooters left - Palak, Esha Singh and Pakistan’s Talat Kishmala at third.
9.9 for Palak, 9.5 for Esha and 9.3 for Ishmala. Second series - 9.8, for Palak, 10.7 for Esha, 9.0 for Ishmala.
Ishmala knocked out! India will have the gold and the silver!
10.6 for Palak who is already well ahead of Esha. Esha hits 9.5
Final shots - 9.5 for Palak and 10.5 for Esha.
Palak takes the gold with 242.1, Esha takes silver with 239.7. Ishmala gets bronze with 218.2
- September 29, 2023 09:08Women’s 10m air pistol individual final
Esha Singh is currently second after five shots.
Incredible start for both Indians as Esha is first with 101 and Palak second with 100.7 after second series. Click the link below to stay updated on the shooting events happening today:Asian Games shooting LIVE updates
- September 29, 2023 08:56Tennis (men’s doubles final): Saketh-Ramkumar settle for silver
Chinese Taipei pair Jason and Hsu beat Indian duo Saketh and Ramkumar 6-4, 6-4 to clinch gold in men’s doubles!
- September 29, 2023 08:51Tennis (men’s doubles final): Saketh-Ramkumar on the verge of defeat
Saketh drops serve! Chinese Taipei moves up 5-4 and will serve for the gold medal now.
- September 29, 2023 08:45Tennis (men’s doubles final): Ramkumar-Saketh stay ahead in 2nd set
AFter conceding the opener 4-6, the Indian duo of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni has managed to stay ahead at 4-3 in the 2nd and keep things on serve despite facing some vicious attacks from their Chinese Taipei opponents.
- September 29, 2023 08:40Swimming: Advait Page qualifies for men’s 200m backstroke final
Advait Page clocks 2:03.01s to finish seventh overall in the men’s 200m backstroke heats and qualify for the final which takes place today at 5:26PM IST.
- September 29, 2023 08:38Updated Medals Tally
Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 29 LIVE - Indian shooters win GOLD in men’s 50m rifle 3P, silver in women’s 10m air pistol team event; India fourth with 27 medals
India’s 10m air pistol women’s team of Esha Singh, Palak and Divya Thadigol clinched silver in the team event at the ongoing Asian Games on Friday.
- September 29, 2023 08:36Badminton (Women’s Team Quarterfinal): India trails Thailand 0-2
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lose the doubles match 19-21, 5-21 to Jongkolphan Kittitharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai.
Ashmita Chaliha faces Busanan Ongbamrungphan in a must-win singles tie.
- September 29, 2023 08:34NEW MILESTONE: India has achieved its best medal haul in shooting at a single edition
With a silver in women’s 10m air pistol team event and gold in the men’s 50m rifle 3p team event, India goes past its previous best medal haul of 14 in shooting at a single edition of the Asian Games which came in Doha in 2006.
- September 29, 2023 08:24Tennis: Saketh avoids early trouble in 2nd set
Jason Jung and Hsu You-Hsiou, the duo from Chinese Taipei, attacks the second serve of Saketh Myneni and manage to make it a deuce game. However, the Indian does hold serve eventually.
Two break points on Ramkumar’s serve in the third game but the Indians save those two and hold serve to stay ahead at 2-1.
- September 29, 2023 08:22Swimming: Women’s 800m Freestyle Slow Heat
India’s Vritti Agarwal finishes fifth in Heat 2 with a timing of 9:15.99s.
- September 29, 2023 08:17Badminton (Women’s Team Quarterfinals): Treesa-Gayatri in doubles action
After P V Sindhu’s loss to Pornpawee Chochuwong in the opening singles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand take on Jongkolphan Kittitharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai in doubles.
The Thai pair clinches a close first game 21-19.
- September 29, 2023 08:09Tennis: Saketh-Ramkumar trailing in men’s doubles final
Ramkumar Ramanathan drops serve in the fifth game of the first set and the duo from Chinese Taipei manages to consolidate the break.
Ramkumar serving to stay in the opening set at 3-5. And he does manage to hold serve: 4-5.
Jason Jung successfully serves it out and wins the opening set 6-4 for Chinese Taipei.
- September 29, 2023 08:08Shooting: Gold medal for India in men’s 50m Rifle 3P team event with a new world record
Indian trio of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran clinches gold medal in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team event with a new world record.
India scores 1769, eight more than the previous mark set by USA in Peru last year.
China (1763) and Republic of Korea (1748) take silver and bronze, respectively.
Swapnil (591) and Aishwary (591) top the qualification stage and share a new qualification Asian and Games record.
Akhil (587) finishes fifth but won join his compatriots in the individual final, which takes place at 11:30AM IST, since only two shooters from a country can compete in the final.
- September 29, 2023 08:01Shooting: India wins silver in women’s 10m air pistol team event
Indian trio of Esha Singh, Palak and Divya Thadigol Subbaraju wins silver medal in the women’s 10m air pistol team event.
India team scores a total of 1731 points, five behind China which wins gold with a new Games Record. Chinese Taipei clinches bronze with 1723.
Esha (579) and Palak (577) finish fifth and seventh, respectively and progress to the individual final which takes place at 9AM IST.
Divya (575) finishes 10th.
- September 29, 2023 07:48Swimming: Women’s 50m Butterfly
India’s Nina Venkatesh finishes 14th overall in the heats with a timing of 27.80s and fails to reach the final.
- September 29, 2023 07:45Tennis: Men's Doubles Final is underway
India’s Sakethy Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan take on Jason Jung and Hsu Yu-hsiou of Chinese Taipei in the gold medal match.
Ramkumar Ramanathan serves first and begins with a love hold.
Match stays on serve at 2-1.
- September 29, 2023 07:43Badminton (Women’s Team Quarterfinal): Sindhu loses 1st singles to Chochuwong
Pornpawee Chochuwong wins first singles for Thailand as she comes from behind to beat P V Sindhu 14-21, 21-15, 21-14.
- September 29, 2023 07:38Shooting
Esha Singh scores 96 in her final series and ends the women’s 10m air pistol qualification with a total of 579. The Indian, currently, is fifth.
Swapnil and Aishwary finish the men’s 50m rifle three positions qualification stage with the same score of 591 and are currently first and second.
Akhil is midway through his first series in standing. It is a close contest for the team gold.
- September 29, 2023 07:25Badminton (Women’s Team Quarterfinal): Sindhu vs Chochuwong, 1st singles, 3rd game
Sindhu had the early lead at 4-3 in the deciding game. Not for long though - 5-5.
Chochuwong now leads 8-6.
The Thai shuttler extends her lead to 13-8. Trouble for Sindhu.
Chochuwong about to seal the win as she moves further away from Sindhu at 18-11.
- September 29, 2023 07:10Shooting
Indians continue to impress in men’s 50m 3p qualification.
After prone stage, Aishwary is second with a total of 396, trailing China’s Du Linshu by a single point. Swapnil is third with 395.
Akhil is 11th with 391.
In women’s 10m air pistol qualification, Esha is quickly going through the shots. She has completed five series with scores of 95, 97, 95, 99, 97 and is in the top eight.
Palak too is in top eight after scores of 97, 97, 96 in the first three series. Divya finishes third series with 95.
- September 29, 2023 07:05Badminton (Women’s Team Quarterfinals): Sindhu loses 2nd game
A close start to the second game. Chochuwong leads 7-6. The Thai shuttler has increased the gap to three points at 12-9. The lead for Chochuwong increases to four at 15-11. She keeps the advantage intact at 18-14.
Chochuwong takes second games 21-15.
- September 29, 2023 06:59Shooting
Good start for all three Indians in men’s 50m rifle 3p qualification. In kneeling stage, Aishwary scores 199, Swapnil Kushale gets 196 and Akhil Sheoran gets 194.
In women’s 10m air pistol, Esha is struggling a bit as she hits four 9s in third series. Other two Indians - Palak and Divya - are currently in top eight with the qualification almost reaching the halfway stage.
- September 29, 2023 06:55Badminton (Women’s Team): Strong start for Sindhu
P V Sindhu wins the opening game 21-14 in the first singles against Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong in the team quarterfinals.
- September 29, 2023 06:41Shooting: 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men, 10m Air Pistol Women’s Qualification underway
In men’s 50m Rifle 3P, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar starts with a score of 99 in first series in Kneeling. He scores a perfect 100 to end the kneeling stage.
In women’s 10m air pistol, Esha Singh starts with 95 in the first series.
Follow the coverage in detail here:-
- September 29, 2023 06:32Badminton (Women’s Team): India faces Thailand in quarterfinals
P V Sindhu takes on Pornpawee Chochuwong in the first singles.
Sindhu leads 4-1. The Indian maintains the three-point cushion at 8-5.
Sindhu leads 11-7 at the halfway mark in the opening game.
Sindhu running away with the first game, leading 17-10. Seven game point for the Indian - 20-13.
Sindhu wins first game 21-14!
- September 29, 2023 06:25Women’s 20km Race Walk
Priyanka Goswami finishes fifth with a timing of one hour, 43 minutes and seven seconds.
- September 29, 2023 06:05Women's 20km Race Walk
Priyanka Goswami stays in 5th place after the 16km mark.
- September 29, 2023 06:00Men's 20km Race Walk
India’s Vikash Singh finishes fifth with a timing of one hour, 27 minutes and 33 seconds.
UPDATE: Vikash finishes fourth after Japan’s Tomohiro Noda is disqualified.
- September 29, 2023 05:50Golf (Women’s 2nd round)
Aditi Ashok is at the top of the standing after five holes in the second round with a score of 9-under.
Pranavi Urs is 3-under after seven holes while Avani Prashanth is on even par after six holes.
- September 29, 2023 05:46In case you missed it, here are the highlights from yesterday
- September 29, 2023 05:3920km Race Walk
India’s Priyanka Goswami is 5th after the 11km mark in women’s event.
In men, Vikash Singh is 5th with 5km to go while Sandeep Kumar has been disqualified.
- September 29, 2023 05:35Where to watch Asian Games in India?
The live telecast of the Asian Games is available on the Sony Sports Network while the live streaming of the same can be found on the Sony Liv app and website.
- September 29, 2023 05:31Here are all the events in which Indians are participating today in Hangzhou (Timings in IST):
3x3 BASKETBALL
5:20 PM: India vs China - Men’s Round Robin Pool C
ATHLETICS
4:30 AM onwards: Men’s 20km Race Walk Final - Sandeep Kumar, Akshdeep Singh
4:40 AM onwards: Women’s 20km Race Walk Final - Priyanka
4:30 PM onwards: Women’s 400m Round 1 - Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Himanshi Malik
4:40 PM onwards: Women’s Hammer Throw Final - Tanya Choudhary, Rachna Kumari
4:55 PM onwards: Men’s 400m Round 1 - Santhosh Kumar, Yashas Palaksha
6:15 PM onwards: Women’s Shot Put Final - Kiran Baliyan, Manpreet Kaur
BADMINTON
6:30 AM onwards: Women’s Team Quarterfinal- India vs Thailand
2:30 PM onwards: Men’s Team Quarterfinal- India vs Nepal
BASKETBALL
5:30 PM onwards: India vs Mongolia - Women’s Preliminary Round Group A
BOXING
12:00 PM onwards: Women’s 54-57kg Preliminaries (R16) - Parveen (IND) vs Xu Zichun (CHN)
1:45 PM onwards: Men’s 71-80kg Preliminaries (R16) - Lakshya Chahar (IND) vs Omurbek Bekzhigit (KGZ)
4:45 PM onwards: Women’s 45-50kg Quaterfinals - Nikhat Zareen (IND) vs Hanan Nassar (JOR)
BRIDGE
6:30 AM onwards
Men’s Team Round Robin 1-9
Mixed Team Round Robin 1-9
11:00 AM onwards
Men’s Team Round Robin 1-10
Women’s Team Round Robin 1-6
Mixed Team Round Robin 1-10
1:30 PM onwards
Men’s Team Round Robin 1-11
Women’s Team Round Robin 1-7
Mixed Team Round Robin 1-11
CHESS
12:30 PM onwards
Men’s Team Round 1
Women’s Team Round 1
CYCLING TRACK
12:06 PM: Men’s Keirin Round 1- David Beckham
12:12 PM: Men’s Keirin Round 1- Esow
4:15 PM: Men’s Maddison Final- Niraj Kumar & Harshveer Singh
(other rounds subject to qualification)
E-SPORTS
11:30 AM: DOTA2 Group A Match 1 - IND vs KGZ
12:30 PM: DOTA2 Group A Match 2 - IND vs PHI
GOLF
4:00 AM onwards
Men’s Individual Round 2
Men’s Team Round 2
Women’s Individual Round 2
Women’s Team Round 2
HANDBALL
3:30 PM: Women’s Preliminary Round Group B - IND vs CHN
HOCKEY
4:00 PM: Preliminary Women’s Pool A - IND vs MAS
SHOOTING
6:30 AM onwards
50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Qualification and Team Men’s Round - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran
10m Air Pistol Women’s Qualification and Team Women’s Round - Divya TS, Esha Singh, Palak
(Medal Events subject to qualification)
9:00 AM: 10m Air Pistol Women’s Final
11:30 AM: 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Final
SQUASH
8:30 AM onwards: Women’s Team Semifinal
1:30 pm onwards: Men’s Team Semifinal
SWIMMING
7:30 AM onwards: Women’s 50m Butterfly Heat 2-Nina Venkatesh
8:04 AM onwards: Women’s 800m freestyle- Slow Heat 2 -Vritti Agarwal
8:18 AM onwards: Men’s 200m Backstroke - Heat - Advait Page, Srihari Nataraj
8:32 AM onwards: Men’s 400m Freestyle - Heat 4- Kushagra Rawat, Aryan Nehra
8:59 AM onwards:
Men’s 200m Butterfly- Heat - Aneesh Gowda, Sajan Prakash
9:13 AM onwards: Women’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay- India
TABLE TENNIS
8:15 AM: Women’s Singles R16- Manika Batra
9 AM: Men’s Doubles R16- Manush Shah/ Manav Thakkar
9:35 AM: Men’s Doubles R16- Sathiyan G/ Sharath Kamal
1:30 PM: Women’s Doubles R16- Sreeja Akula/ Divya Chitale
2:05 PM: Women’s Doubles R16: Sutirtha Mukherjee/ Ayhika Mukherjee
2:40 PM: Men’s Singles R16- Sathiyan G
3:25 PM: Men’s Singles R16- Sharath Kamal
TENNIS
7:30 AM onwards: Men’s Doubles Final- Saketh Myneni/Ramkumar Ramanathan
Not before 9:30 AM: Rutuja Bhosale/ Rohan Bopanna
Latest on Sportstar
- Serie A: Roma‘s problems increase with 4-1 loss at promoted Genoa
- Asian Games 2023: Palak, Esha clinch gold, silver in women’s 10m air pistol
- Asian Games 2023: Saketh Myneni, Ramkumar Ramanathan win silver in tennis men’s doubles
- Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 29 LIVE - Palak wins GOLD in Women’s 10m air pistol, Saketh-Ramkumar pair clinches SILVER; India fourth with 30 medals
- Asian Games Shooting LIVE score, Hangzhou 2023 updates: Palak wins GOLD, Esha clinches SILVER in Women’s 10m air pistol
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE