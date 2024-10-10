MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIA announces new arrivals after high-profile exits

Spaniard Alberto Villarreal had joined as general manager, reporting to Ben Sulayem and Senate President Carmelo Sanz de Barros, in a role “bringing leadership to the FIA Administration”.

Published : Oct 10, 2024 12:28 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.
FILE PHOTO: FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Formula One’s governing body announced two senior appointments after headline departures triggered talk of an exodus from the International Automobile Federation (FIA) led by Emirati Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

The FIA said on Wednesday Spaniard Alberto Villarreal had joined as general manager, reporting to Ben Sulayem and Senate President Carmelo Sanz de Barros, in a role “bringing leadership to the FIA Administration”.

He effectively takes over from Natalie Robyn, the FIA’s first CEO who left in May after serving for just 18 months, although the job has become more streamlined since her departure.

Robyn was the fourth senior employee to depart since December with sporting director Steve Nielsen, single-seater technical director Tim Goss and women’s commission head Deborah Mayer all leaving before her.

READ | Ex-Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo gets invitation from Australian Supercars series

Media reports of an exodus were further fuelled by the departures of the director of communications, secretary general of mobility, head of commercial legal affairs and the governance and regulatory director.

The FIA said Italian Alessandra Malhame was also joining as senior HR director.

Ben Sulayem took over as president of the FIA at the end of 2021 and is expected to stand for a second term at an election next year.

The former rally driver has made plenty of headlines, clashing with commercial rights holders Liberty Media and drivers on a number of issues even after saying in early 2023 that he intended to step away from day-to-day involvement in Formula One to focus on strategic matters.

Most recently he compared drivers to rappers and asked them to cut down on bad language, with Red Bull’s triple champion Max Verstappen ordered to carry out community service for swearing at a Singapore Grand Prix press conference.

Ben Sulayem had pledged in his first election manifesto to appoint a CEO “to provide an integrated and aligned operation” as well as a revised governance framework.

Related Topics

Formula One /

Mohammed Ben Sulayem /

FIA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIA announces new arrivals after high-profile exits
    Reuters
  2. SoFi Stadium to host CONCACAF Nations League final four in 2025 and 2027
    AP
  3. PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE score: Root, Brook bring up double hundreds as England eyes big lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. McIlroy and Scheffler set for PGA-LIV ‘Showdown’ against DeChambeau and Koepka in Vegas
    AFP
  5. Tedesco confident in Belgium’s ‘new generation’ ahead of Italy showdown
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. FIA announces new arrivals after high-profile exits
    Reuters
  2. Mclaren vs Red Bull: Can Lando Norris beat Max Verstappen to the top - a statistical deep dive
    Kavita Menon
  3. F1: FIA confirms Formula One post-season rookie race concept shelved for 2024
    Reuters
  4. U.S. Grand Prix ticket sales ‘took off’ after Verstappen stopped winning
    Reuters
  5. Max Verstappen’s dad: Red Bull losing ‘too many people’
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIA announces new arrivals after high-profile exits
    Reuters
  2. SoFi Stadium to host CONCACAF Nations League final four in 2025 and 2027
    AP
  3. PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE score: Root, Brook bring up double hundreds as England eyes big lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. McIlroy and Scheffler set for PGA-LIV ‘Showdown’ against DeChambeau and Koepka in Vegas
    AFP
  5. Tedesco confident in Belgium’s ‘new generation’ ahead of Italy showdown
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment