Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Bengal, Uttar Pradesh settle for draw after tons from Abhimanyu Easwaran, Priyam Garg

Abhimanyu Easwaran reinforced his credentials to make the India squad for the upcoming Border–Gavaskar Trophy with a sublime century as Bengal played out a draw with Uttar Pradesh on day four of the Ranji Trophy encounter in Lucknow on Monday.

Resuming the day on 78, the Bengal opener brought up his 27th First-class hundred – his fifth in the previous nine innings – to help Bengal declare at 254 for three, with a lead of 273.

On a deteriorating pitch with prominent footmarks that were throwing up the top layer of soil regularly, the UP middle order, marshalled by Priyam Garg’s gritty century, battled to 162 for six when the two teams shook hands to settle for a draw. Bengal received three points for the first-innings lead, while the home team had to settle for one.

Despite being a cloudy morning, the UP pacers found no movement on offer. The Bengal openers, who had stitched an unbeaten century partnership the previous day, didn’t have to break a sweat to keep out the opening spell. The following short-ball attack lasted just one over after Yash Dayal was cautioned following three deliveries above shoulder height.

Easwaran survived a close lbw decision against leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam before completing his century off 140 balls. His opening partner Sudip Chatterjee fell just short of scoring his second hundred of the game after being trapped in front by Saurabh Kumar for 93.

Despite Sudip Gharami and Abishek Porel falling in consecutive balls looking to up the ante against Nigam, Easwaran motored on, scoring at almost run-a-ball to extend the lead past 250.

With the light not improving and only the spinners being allowed to bowl, the visiting team declared a few minutes before Lunch to try and force a result.

UP skipper Aryan Juyal fell just two balls after the session break - Mukesh Kumar pinging him in front with one that kept low. Opener Swastik Chikara provided a simple return catch to Mohammed Kaif after a brief 26-ball sojourn in the middle.

When Kaif castled Siddarth Yadav for eight, UP looked to be in dire straits. But, Garg and the experienced Nitish Rana combined for a 32-run stand in 69 balls to steady the ship.

After Rana carved one straight to point for seven, Garg played a mature hand, braving hits to his rib, groin and shoulder. While the other batters looked to just grind it out, Garg took on the bowlers, especially the bouncers dished out by Mukesh to keep the score ticking for the home team.

He brought up his hundred off 142 balls, with a six over mid-on against Shahbaz and battled on with the lower order to ensure a draw for his side.