MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Smith set for middle-order return following Green’s injury

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: George Bailey confirmed Steve Smith’s return to middle order for Border-Gavaskar Trophy after stint as Test opener.

Published : Oct 14, 2024 12:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Steve Smith to return to the middle order for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India.
FILE PHOTO: Steve Smith to return to the middle order for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Steve Smith to return to the middle order for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Australia’s national selector, George Bailey, confirmed on Monday that Steve Smith will return to the middle order for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, following a brief stint as a Test opener.

Smith was promoted to the opening position after David Warner’s retirement, and while he scored an unbeaten 91 in his second match against the West Indies, he struggled during the subsequent series against New Zealand, managing only 51 runs across four innings.

With all-rounder Cameron Green ruled out for the Test series against India due to surgery for a stress fracture in his lumbar spine, Bailey confirmed the decision to shift the 35-year-old back to his preferred No. 4 position.

“Pat, Andrew and Steve Smith had been having ongoing convers, separate to the untimely injury to Cameron (Green),” Bailey told reporters as per cricket.com.au.

“Steve had expressed a desire to move back down from that opening position, and Pat and Andrew have confirmed that he will be dropping back down the order for the summer.”

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a five-match Test series, will begin on November 22, 2024, and conclude on January 7, 2025.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score Updates, Round 1 Day 4: TN posts huge win vs Saurashtra; Easwaran smashes 100; Mumbai in trouble vs Baroda as Bhargav scalpes five
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Day 2 LIVE: Victor Wegnez goes to Soorma Hockey Club for 40 lakhs; Tomas Domene joins Delhi SG Pipers for 36 lakhs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Smith set for middle-order return following Green’s injury
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hockey India League 2024 Auction: How much money does each franchise have left in its purse after day 1?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kalinga Lancers (Odisha) squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Smith set for middle-order return following Green’s injury
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ head-to-head record in Tests: India vs New Zealand most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ: Milestones to watch out for during India vs New Zealand Test series
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND A vs AUS A: Teen talent Sam Konstas named in Australia A squad against India A
    Reuters
  5. AUS vs PAK: Cummins returns to Australia squad, Marsh and Head to miss Pakistan ODI series
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score Updates, Round 1 Day 4: TN posts huge win vs Saurashtra; Easwaran smashes 100; Mumbai in trouble vs Baroda as Bhargav scalpes five
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Day 2 LIVE: Victor Wegnez goes to Soorma Hockey Club for 40 lakhs; Tomas Domene joins Delhi SG Pipers for 36 lakhs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Smith set for middle-order return following Green’s injury
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hockey India League 2024 Auction: How much money does each franchise have left in its purse after day 1?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kalinga Lancers (Odisha) squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment