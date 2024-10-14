Australia’s national selector, George Bailey, confirmed on Monday that Steve Smith will return to the middle order for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, following a brief stint as a Test opener.
Smith was promoted to the opening position after David Warner’s retirement, and while he scored an unbeaten 91 in his second match against the West Indies, he struggled during the subsequent series against New Zealand, managing only 51 runs across four innings.
With all-rounder Cameron Green ruled out for the Test series against India due to surgery for a stress fracture in his lumbar spine, Bailey confirmed the decision to shift the 35-year-old back to his preferred No. 4 position.
“Pat, Andrew and Steve Smith had been having ongoing convers, separate to the untimely injury to Cameron (Green),” Bailey told reporters as per cricket.com.au.
“Steve had expressed a desire to move back down from that opening position, and Pat and Andrew have confirmed that he will be dropping back down the order for the summer.”
The Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a five-match Test series, will begin on November 22, 2024, and conclude on January 7, 2025.
Latest on Sportstar
- Ranji Trophy LIVE Score Updates, Round 1 Day 4: TN posts huge win vs Saurashtra; Easwaran smashes 100; Mumbai in trouble vs Baroda as Bhargav scalpes five
- Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Day 2 LIVE: Victor Wegnez goes to Soorma Hockey Club for 40 lakhs; Tomas Domene joins Delhi SG Pipers for 36 lakhs
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Smith set for middle-order return following Green’s injury
- Hockey India League 2024 Auction: How much money does each franchise have left in its purse after day 1?
- Kalinga Lancers (Odisha) squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE