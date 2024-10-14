Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Tamil Nadu beats Saurashtra by an innings and 70 runs

Gurjapneet Singh made a dream debut, claiming a brilliant six-wicket haul (14-5-22-6) to propel Tamil Nadu to an emphatic innings and 70-run victory over Saurashtra in the opening round of the Ranji Trophy clash at the Sri Ramakrishna College ground on Monday.

Saurashtra, needing another 129 runs to make Tamil Nadu bat again, resumed the final day on 35 for five but was bowled out for 94 in its second innings, folding within 90 minutes.

Tamil Nadu, which typically relies on its spinners to dominate at home, had its pacers to thank this time, as they produced a disciplined performance, taking 15 of the 20 wickets.

Earlier, the ground staff did a commendable job of ensuring the venue was ready for an on-time start after heavy downpours on Sunday afternoon had flooded the outfield. Once the rain eased in the evening, the staff worked late into the night, using two motors to pump out standing water and employing super soppers early in the morning to ensure there was no delay.

Gurjapneet, who had taken four wickets on day three and torn through the visitor’s middle order, completed his five-for by dismissing the experienced Arpit Vasavada, caught at slip after poking outside the off-stump.

The left-arm seamer, adjudged Player of the Match, then sent Dharmendrasinh Jadeja’s off-stump cartwheeling as the batter, stuck on the back foot, was beaten by a full delivery that nipped back and kept low.

Sheldon Jackson (38) and Jaydev Unadkat delayed the inevitable, finding a few boundaries before skipper R. Sai Kishore had Unadkat trapped lbw for the second time in this contest.

The other debutant pacer, R. Sonu Yadav (three for 29), as he had done in the first innings, removed the final two wickets, dismissing Sheldon and Yuvrajsinh Dodiya caught in the slips to help Tamil Nadu secure seven points.