MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shubham Sharma knocks ton as Madhya Pradesh in control against Karnataka on Day 3

Skipper Shubham Sharma, who had retired hurt on day one on 40, returned at the fall of Venkatesh Iyer’s wicket and went on to notch up his ninth First Class ton.

Published : Oct 13, 2024 20:22 IST , INDORE - 2 MINS READ

N. Sudarshan
File Photo: Madhya Pradesh captain Shubham Sharma raises his bat after scoring a century against Karnataka.
File Photo: Madhya Pradesh captain Shubham Sharma raises his bat after scoring a century against Karnataka. | Photo Credit: N SUDARSHAN/ The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Madhya Pradesh captain Shubham Sharma raises his bat after scoring a century against Karnataka. | Photo Credit: N SUDARSHAN/ The Hindu

Weather continued to mar the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy Elite Group-C opener between Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka as bad light and rain brought an early end to day three at the Holkar Stadium here on Sunday.

After Saturday was abandoned without a ball being bowled, clear skies, glorious sunshine and a small holiday crowd welcomed the players. But of the scheduled 98 overs, only 57 could be bowled as light worsened with 20 minutes left for tea before two rounds of rain ushered in the close. At stumps, Madhya Pradesh was 425 for eight in its first innings.

As long as players were on the field, the hosts were firmly in control. Skipper Shubham Sharma, who had retired hurt on day one on 40, returned at the fall of Venkatesh Iyer’s wicket and went on to notch up his ninth First Class ton (143 batting, 243b, 13x4, 2x6).

The 30-year-old exhibited all the basic tenets of long-format batting — tidy in his defence, playing close to his body and always to the pitch of the ball.

READ | Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Jagadeesan-Sai Sudharsan partnership helps Tamil Nadu dominate Saurashtra on Day 2

Karnataka, in fact, opened proceedings strongly as speedster V. Vyshak had Venkatesh caught at gully in the second over of the day. Harpreet Singh Bhatia, who began on 75, hung around for a while before V. Koushik castled him (266/6).

However, Shubham and Saransh Jain (51, 128b, 4x4) blunted the Karnataka attack. Vyshak and Koushik operated in tandem in the searing heat for more than 90 minutes and bowled admirably tight lines. But a breakthrough was elusive.

Karnataka dearly missed lead pacer Prasidh Krishna, who didn’t take the field. The 28-year-old, who made his return from a quadriceps injury in the Duleep Trophy last month, had walked off the park on day one after bowling just eight overs, seemingly in discomfort on was a slightly soggy and slippery outfield.

Shubham and Jain put on 131 runs for the seventh wicket, a partnership which in all probability will ensure that Karnataka gets no more than a point from the game.

The scores:
Madhya Pradesh - 1st innings: Yash Dubey c Sateri b Hardik 20, Himanshu Mantri lbw b Prasidh 0, Subhransu Senapati c Sateri b Vyshak 28, Shubham Sharma (batting) 143, Harpreet Singh Bhatia b Koushik 91, Rajat Patidar c sub b Koushik 31, Venkatesh Iyer c Smaran b Vyshak 26, Saransh Jain c Sateri b Nikin 51, Kumar Kartikeya c Nikin b Hardik 13, Avesh Khan (batting) 2
Extras (b-13, lb-5, w-1, nb-1): 20; Total (for eight wkts. in 140 overs): 425.
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-37, 3-65, 4-184, 5-233, 6-266, 7-397, 8-416.
Karnataka bowling: Koushik 36-10-78-2, Prasidh 8-1-20-1, Vyshak 30-6-83-2, Hardik 24-3-79-2, Shreyas 30-4-116-0, Nikin 11-2-26-1, Padikkal 1-0-5-0.

Related stories

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh /

Karnataka /

Ranji Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, October 13: Sharma misses cut in France
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hockey India League 2024 Auction LIVE: Harmanpreet joins Soorma Hockey Club for 78 lakhs; Germany’s Peillat sold to Hyderabad Toofans at 68 lakhs
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Australia Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: AUS 71/2 (11 overs); McGrath, Harris build momentum for Australia
    Team Sportstar
  4. Team Gonasika (Visakhapatnam) squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hockey India League 2024 Auction LIVE: How much money does each franchise have left in its purse?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shubham Sharma knocks ton as Madhya Pradesh in control against Karnataka on Day 3
    N. Sudarshan
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: All-round Mayank Markande helps Punjab take lead against Kerala
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Baroda fights back to set up exciting final-day finish against Mumbai
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Gurjapneet’s four-fer puts Tamil Nadu in command against Saurashtra on Day 3
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Anikethreddy fifer keeps Hyderabad alive against Gujarat
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, October 13: Sharma misses cut in France
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hockey India League 2024 Auction LIVE: Harmanpreet joins Soorma Hockey Club for 78 lakhs; Germany’s Peillat sold to Hyderabad Toofans at 68 lakhs
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Australia Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: AUS 71/2 (11 overs); McGrath, Harris build momentum for Australia
    Team Sportstar
  4. Team Gonasika (Visakhapatnam) squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hockey India League 2024 Auction LIVE: How much money does each franchise have left in its purse?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment