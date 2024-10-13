MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Anikethreddy fifer keeps Hyderabad alive against Gujarat

Resuming at the overnight score of 222 for seven in response to Gujarat’s 343, Hyderabad was dismissed for 248, losing the last three wickets, including debutant and top-scorer K. Himateja (66), in 14.5 overs.

Published : Oct 13, 2024 19:04 IST , Hyderabad - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Gujarat was bowled out for 201 in the second innings, leaving the match wide open, with Hyderabad needing 297 on the final day to win the game.
| Photo Credit: V. V. SUBRAHMANYAM
infoIcon

| Photo Credit: V. V. SUBRAHMANYAM

Hyderabad, despite conceding a crucial first-innings lead of 95 runs, fought back brilliantly to keep its hopes alive against Gujarat on the third day of their four-day Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at the Gymkhana Ground on Sunday.

Earlier, resuming at the overnight score of 222 for seven in response to Gujarat’s 343, the home team was dismissed for 248, losing the last three wickets, including debutant and top-scorer K. Himateja (66), in 14.5 overs.

Gujarat then faced an early setback, with left-arm pacer Chama Milind delivering an impressive spell (5-2-10-2). He first forced opener Priyank Panchal to edge a perfect outswinger, with slip fielder Tanay Thyagarajan taking a fine catch. He then cleaned up Rishi Patel with a delivery that beat him with sheer pace and late movement, reducing Gujarat to 10 for two in 2.5 overs.

However, Hyderabad’s other pacers, Rakshann Readdi and debutant S. Nishanth, who at 6’9” is the tallest cricketer to debut for Hyderabad in recent memory, couldn’t make any breakthroughs from the other end. As a result, Gujarat steadily built its innings with useful contributions from Siddharth Desai (32, 98b, 4x4) and Manan Hingrajia (25, 65b, 2x4, 1x6). But a sharp piece of fielding by wicketkeeper Rahul Radesh ran out Hingrajia, Gujarat’s first-innings centurion, at the non-striker’s end, giving Hyderabad a chance to turn the game around.

Left-arm spinners Thyagarajan and G. Anikethreddy, who completed a fine five-wicket haul (5 for 36), ensured Gujarat couldn’t post a daunting total, despite a brilliant knock by Umang Kumar (85, 113b, 11x4, 2x6), whose cover drives were a treat to watch.

To Hyderabad’s delight, Thyagarajan and Anikethreddy bowled Gujarat out for 201, leaving the match wide open, with Hyderabad needing 297 on the final day on Monday to win the game.

