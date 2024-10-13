Ranji Trophy 2024-25: All-round Mayank Markande helps Punjab take lead against Kerala

After frustrating Kerala with his batting performance of 37 not out, Mayank Markande showcased his primary skill by decimating the host team with figures of 6 for 59, helping Punjab secure the first-innings lead on the third day of the Ranji Trophy match at the KCA-St. Xavier’s College ground here on Sunday.

However, Kerala struck back with late wickets, reducing the visitor to 23 for 3 in its second innings, setting the stage for an intriguing finish on the final day.

Markande bowled with exceptional control and guile on a track exhibiting variable bounce, capitalising on the Kerala batters’ indecision to claim his wickets.

Medium pacer Gurnoor Brar provided valuable support with a hostile spell, taking 3 for 18. Opener Rohan Kunnummal’s watchful innings came to an end when he attempted a cut shot against a ball that bounced unexpectedly high, resulting in an edge to the keeper for 15. Captain Sachin Baby, after a brief stay at the crease, fell victim to a delivery that kept low, trapping him in front for 12.

Aditya Sarwate (3) and Basil Thampi (0) were similarly deceived by deliveries that stayed low and skidded off the wicket. In between, Baba Aparajith (3) drove tentatively at Markande, only to be caught by Nehal Wadhera at short cover.

Opener Vathsal Govind (28) looked assured during his time at the crease, confidently playing the spinners until Emanjot Singh Chahal extracted turn and bounce, forcing him to edge the ball to the slips.

Brar made an immediate impact after his late introduction, breaking the promising fifth-wicket stand of 32 between Akshay Chandran and Jalaj Saxena. Brar put Chandran (17) under pressure, inducing an edge with a delivery that moved away. Saxena (17) squandered his solid start by slapping a short ball from Brar straight to Anmolpreet Singh at mid-on, leaving Kerala reeling at 108 for 6.

Azharuddeen (38) and Vishnu Vinod (20 not out) then added a quick 38 runs for the eighth wicket. However, Azharuddeen fell victim to Brar, flicking a catch straight to Emanjot at fine leg. Markande returned to dismiss both Sarwate and Thampi off successive balls, securing Punjab’s lead in the match.