Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Kerala star Jalaj Saxena continues to be a difference-maker with fresh record

For the last seven years, Jalaj Saxena has been the go-to guy for Kerala and its biggest match-winner in the Ranji Trophy. The 37-year-old Indore-born cricketer played a big hand in Kerala’s recent innings victory over Uttar Pradesh at the KCA-St. Xavier’s College ground.

Jalaj wrecked Uttar Pradesh with a 10-wicket haul, finishing with figures of 11 for 97, at the venue which has brought him 134 scalps from 19 matches.

“I enjoy bowling at this ground and it has given me a lot of success. It is a lucky ground for me and my team. I must thank my teammates as without their support I wouldn’t be able to achieve all this,’’ said Jalaj, who became the first player in Ranji Trophy to score 6000 runs and take 400 wickets.

Kerala’s Jalaj Saxena and captain Sachin Baby celebrate wicket of Nitish Rana during Ranji Trophy Cricket match between Kerala and Uttar Pradesh. | Photo Credit: NIRMAL HARINDRAN / THE HINDU

“A lot of hard work and planning goes behind the success. I always believed in the process. I never bowled for records and it gives me great pleasure when the team wins. Ranji Trophy is a tough competition, batters are very good and they can easily sort out a bowler if he doesn’t have variety. So, you always look for weakness in a batter and plan the dismissal. Also, you need to have confidence in your ability to implement those plans,’’ Jalaj said.

ALSO READ: Prithvi Shaw named in Mumbai probables for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Jalaj has relished bowling with Aditya Sarwate and has forged a strong bowling partnership with the Vidarbha all-rounder this season.

“He (Sarwate) is pretty experienced, bowls to the field and builds up pressure from one end and it has helped me. B. Aparajith is also a very good bowler and we have one of the best spin attacks in the country,’’ Jalaj added.

The 27-year-old also worked on his batting in the off-season and has contributed with fighting knocks against Bengal and Uttar Pradesh this season. “I wasn’t happy with my batting in the last few seasons and worked on it during the off-season and had long sessions with our coach Amay Khurasiya and it is helping me now,’’ he said.