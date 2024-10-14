Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Jonty Sidhu’s déjà vu revives Delhi, again

Under pressure in Delhi’s Ranji Trophy opener against Chhattisgarh in Raipur, Jonty Sidhu hit his second consecutive and third First-Class century, steering Delhi to a slender yet potentially crucial 14-run first-innings lead. Chhattisgarh had posted a challenging 347, and Delhi, in response, was struggling at 217 with half its side back in the pavilion. Sidhu, who came in at No. 7 during the 68th over, anchored the innings with invaluable partnerships of 58, 25, and 33 with the last three batters, even finding an able partner in Navdeep Saini, whose 96-ball resistance enabled Sidhu to shape his innings.

“I was positive when I went out because Himmat was still batting, but after two quick wickets, Saini (Navdeep) bhaiyya and I decided to just stay at the crease, even if we weren’t scoring. From lunch till tea, we focused on singles and didn’t chase runs,” Sidhu told Sportstar.

Delhi had managed a sluggish 124 runs in 54 overs at a rate of just 2.29 per over, but the momentum shifted when Sidhu began to take control in the final session. “Things changed after Saini bhaiyya got run out. I had to go for boundaries because if we lost Simarjeet Singh, we’d be down to Himanshu (Chouhan), and I knew he couldn’t hold up. I added about 20-25 runs with Simar when we were still 50 short,” Sidhu said.

ALSO READ | Jonty Sidhu’s valiant hundred gives Delhi first-innings lead against Chhattisgarh

His determination was visible in his animated discussions with Simarjeet and aggressive calls for singles and twos. Targeting Ajay Mandal specifically, Sidhu adapted his approach to counter Chhattisgarh’s disciplined bowling and sharp field setups. “I was trying to target their left-arm bowler, but they (Chhattisgarh) played well. They didn’t give Mandal the ball against me, and when he did bowl, it was pretty well executed. They didn’t give us any easy singles, and when we were about eight runs short, I knew I had to go for it; otherwise, Himanshu would have had to face the next over,” he recounted.

Sidhu’s unbeaten 103 off 170 balls, including 11 fours and two towering sixes, was a masterclass in game awareness, especially when batting with the tail. He prevented Himanshu from taking unnecessary singles, choosing to face the key bowlers himself. “The plan was simple: for every 10 runs our tailenders contributed, I aimed to add 25-30 of my own. Our bowlers just needed to stick around,” Sidhu explained.

His efforts did not go unnoticed, with former India player Saurabh Tiwary scouting for Mumbai Indians and observing from the stands. However, Sidhu remained grounded, saying, “I wasn’t focused on the scouts or anything else, but of course, if you’re performing well, you hope someone notices.”

Throwback knock

Sidhu’s ability to deliver under pressure was not new. He had showcased similar grit during Delhi’s final league match the previous season, against Odisha. In a forgettable Ranji campaign marked by selection controversies and inconsistent form, Sidhu provided a rare spark. Facing a daunting 440-run target, Delhi seemed on the verge of collapse at 266 for five. However, Sidhu’s fighting, unbeaten 105 off 218 balls, alongside a crucial 147-run stand with Kshitiz Sharma, steered Delhi to 451, securing a first-innings lead. This, along with stellar performances from their spinners, led Delhi to an uplifting victory over Odisha.

Now, as he faced Chhattisgarh after an eight-month break from cricket, the situation felt like déjà vu. His resilience once again provided Delhi with a lifeline, showing glimpses of promise and hope for the future despite the team’s broader struggles in recent times.