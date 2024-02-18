Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Dhull, Sidhu hit centuries to give Delhi lead over Odisha at the end of day three

Yash Dhull and Jonty Sidhu hit timely centuries to take a struggling Delhi past Odisha’s 440 for a slender 11-run lead on the third day of their Ranji Trophy league match on Sunday.

The former champion was in danger of falling short of its target when the ninth wicket fell at 439. Joined by last-man Himanshu Chauhan, Sidhu ensured the first innings lead worth three points. Given the placid nature of the pitch and just a day left in the contest, an early draw appears most likely on Monday.

In his 16th outing, Dhull’s 112 was fourth century in the competition and Sidhu’s unbeaten 105 was second in his 22nd match. Delhi resumed the third day at 187 for two but lost Ayush Badoni, skipper Himmat Singh and Dhull, in that order, in the space of 49 runs.

At this stage, Delhi was 266 for five and Odisha held the upper hand. Once Sidhu and Kshitiz Sharma came together, Delhi recovered through their 147-run sixth-wicket stand that took the total to 413 to move well in sight of taking the lead.

But Odisha hit right back by dismissing Kshitiz, Sumit Mathur, Pranshu Vijayaran and Prince Choudhary – with Jamala Mohapatra and Govinda Poddar striking twice each – to raise visions of a dramatic turnaround in this battle for first-innings lead. But Sidhu’s presence ensured that lead came Delhi’s way.

Last-man Chauhan hit a six but his fall off the next ball signalled the end of day’s play.