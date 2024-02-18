MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Dhull, Sidhu hit centuries to give Delhi lead over Odisha at the end of day three

Joined by last-man Himanshu Chauhan, Sidhu ensured the first innings lead worth three points. Given the placid nature of the pitch and just a day left, an early draw appears most likely.

Published : Feb 18, 2024 20:44 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

Rakesh Rao
Yash Dhull from Delhi celebrates after scoring Century against Odisha at Jamia Milia Islamia cricket ground
Yash Dhull from Delhi celebrates after scoring Century against Odisha at Jamia Milia Islamia cricket ground | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Yash Dhull from Delhi celebrates after scoring Century against Odisha at Jamia Milia Islamia cricket ground | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap/ The Hindu

Yash Dhull and Jonty Sidhu hit timely centuries to take a struggling Delhi past Odisha’s 440 for a slender 11-run lead on the third day of their Ranji Trophy league match on Sunday.

The former champion was in danger of falling short of its target when the ninth wicket fell at 439. Joined by last-man Himanshu Chauhan, Sidhu ensured the first innings lead worth three points. Given the placid nature of the pitch and just a day left in the contest, an early draw appears most likely on Monday.

In his 16th outing, Dhull’s 112 was fourth century in the competition and Sidhu’s unbeaten 105 was second in his 22nd match. Delhi resumed the third day at 187 for two but lost Ayush Badoni, skipper Himmat Singh and Dhull, in that order, in the space of 49 runs.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Akshay Chandran and Sachin Baby help Kerala take huge lead by end of day three

At this stage, Delhi was 266 for five and Odisha held the upper hand. Once Sidhu and Kshitiz Sharma came together, Delhi recovered through their 147-run sixth-wicket stand that took the total to 413 to move well in sight of taking the lead.

But Odisha hit right back by dismissing Kshitiz, Sumit Mathur, Pranshu Vijayaran and Prince Choudhary – with Jamala Mohapatra and Govinda Poddar striking twice each – to raise visions of a dramatic turnaround in this battle for first-innings lead. But Sidhu’s presence ensured that lead came Delhi’s way.

Last-man Chauhan hit a six but his fall off the next ball signalled the end of day’s play.

The scores:
Odisha_1st innings: 440
Delhi_1st innings: Anuj Rawat b Roul 40, Gagan Vats (run out) 66, Yash Dhull c Swain b Roul 112, Ayush Badoni c Poddar b Samantray 22, Himmat Singh lbw b Samantray 6, Jonty Sidhu (not out) 105, Kshitiz Sharma b Mohapatra 64, Sumit Mathur b Poddar 3, Pranshu Vijayran lbw b Poddar 8, Prince Choudhary c Samal b Mohapatra 1, Himanshu Chauhan b Mohapatra 6, Extras (b-12, lb-3, nb-3) 18, Total (in 130 overs) 451. Fall of wickets: 1-67, 2-144, 3-217, 4-235, 5-266, 6-413, 7-420, 8-430, 9-439.
Odisha bowling: Mohanty 20-4-74-0, Poddar 21-3-66-2, Roul 23-0-116-2, Rathod 27-5-69-0, Samantray 14-3-34-2, Mohapatra 21-1-63-3, Mishra 4-0-14-0.

