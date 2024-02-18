MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Wadhera ton keeps Punjab alive after Tamil Nadu enforces follow on

Ajith Ram’s six for 83 helped Tamil Nadu take a 161-run lead in the first innings. But Nehal Wadhera’s unbeaten ton after following-on allowed Punjab to eke out an 18-run lead with six wickets in hand.

Published : Feb 18, 2024 19:47 IST , SALEM - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Tamil Nadu bowler S. Ajith Ram celebrates after taking six wickets in the first innings.
Tamil Nadu bowler S. Ajith Ram celebrates after taking six wickets in the first innings. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E
infoIcon

Tamil Nadu bowler S. Ajith Ram celebrates after taking six wickets in the first innings. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

S. Ajith Ram scalped his second five-wicket haul of the season in as many matches to help Tamil Nadu take a crucial 161-run first-innings lead against Punjab on the third day of the final Ranji Trophy league match at the Salem Cricket Foundation ground here on Sunday.

TN skipper Sai Kishore then enforced the follow-on, and Ajith added three more to his kitty in the second innings. However, Nehal Wadhera stole the show in the final session with a swashbuckling unbeaten hundred (103 n.o., 101b, 11x4, 4x6) to help Punjab wipe the deficit and finish on 180 for four - 19 runs in the lead.

The Mandeep Singh-led side resumed the day on 141 for four and bundled out for 274 in the first innings, with Ajith (six for 83) running through the lower order with an attacking line targeting the stumps. 

Asked to bat again, the visitors came out swinging with nothing to lose. Though Ajith had Prabhsimran Singh trapped leg-before early, Abhishek Sharma took apart Sai Kishore, hitting him for five sixes in one over, three straight down the ground and two over mid-wicket. 

But the home side had the last laugh when Pradosh Ranjan Paul castled Abhishek when he tried to go for a big slog sweep. Ajith Ram then spun one past Anmolpreet Singh to take his off-stump to reduce Punjab to 38 for three. Just when the hosts looked on top, Wadhera put on a show of his shot-making abilities and entertained the sparse crowd at the venue.

The left-handed batter toyed with the spinners, using the sweep shots - reverse and conventional - to find boundaries at will. The 23-year-old got a reprieve when substitute Vimal Khumar dropped him at short-third while attempting a reverse just before tea. He later swatted Sandeep Warrier over long-on and pulled him over midwicket, getting to his 100 off just 96 balls, with the second 50 coming in just 35 deliveries.

With Gujarat getting only six points in its match against Goa, TN can enter the quarterfinals even if it draws this encounter, and ties with Gujarat on 25, progressing by virtue of having two bonus points.

SCORES
Tamil Nadu - 1st innings: 435
Punjab - 1st innings: Prabhsimran Singh lbw b Ajith Ram 24, Abhishek Sharma c Lokeshwar b Warrier 7, Anmolpreet Singh b Ali 41, Nehal Wadhera b Ajith Ram 43, Mandeep Singh c Sai Kishore b Ajith Ram 39, Anmol Malhotra (not out) 64, Sanvir Singh st Lokeshwar b Sai Kishore 39, Prerit Dutta b Ajith Ram 1, Siddharth Kaul c Jagadeesan b Sai Kishore 0, Jass Inder Singh b Ajith Ram 7, Sukhwinder Singh lbw b Ajith Ram 0,  Extras (b-8, lb-1): 9; Total (in 93.5 overs): 274
Fall of wickets: 1-25, 2-37, 3-108, 4-131, 5-175, 6-247, 7-252, 8-253, 9-274
TN bowling: Warrier 11-1-49-1, Mohammed 7-1-19-0, Ajith Ram 27.5-5-83-6, Sai Kishore 33-11-72-2, Pradosh 4-1-15-0, Ali 11-3-27-1.
Punjab - 2nd innings (following-on): Prabhsimran Singh lbw b Ajith Ram 2, Abhishek Sharma b Pradosh 36, Anmolpreet Singh b Ajith Ram 0, Mandeep Singh (batting) 14, Nehal Wadhera (batting) 103, Anmol Malhotra b Ajith Ram 20, Extras (b-4, w-1): 5
Total (for four wkts in 40 overs): 180
Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-38, 3-38, 4-140
TN Bowling: Sai Kishore 11-2-55-0, Ajith Ram 10-2-42-3, Pradosh 4-0-12-1, Ali 9-0-37-0, Warrier 5-1-29-0, Mokit 1-0-1-0.

