Ranji Trophy: Biswa’s fine knock, two quick wickets leave Hyderabad struggling in Plate final

A confident knock by opener Raj Biswa (64, 48b, 9x4, 3x6) set the tone for what turned out to be Meghalaya’s day as his team posted a challenging 304 and then struck quick blows to leave Hyderabad struggling at 25 for two at the close of the first day’s play during the Ranji Trophy Plate Group final at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Saturday.

Biswa justified his captain Kishan Lyngdoh’s decision to bat first, giving a robust start and putting on 81 runs in 13.2 overs, when the former made the home team’s bowling look very ordinary.

The way he square-drove to the fence and pulled pacer Kartikeya Kak over the line was a treat to watch.

However, just when Biswa was threatening to post a big score, Tanay had him trapped lbw by one that spun back into him. He was visibly disappointed with the umpire’s verdict.

His fall led to a mini collapse as Meghalaya lost five more wickets at regular intervals to be reduced to 158 for six in the 45th over.

If Hyderabad entertained any hopes of finishing off the lower order, it was surprised by the batters’ defiance. A seventh-wicket stand of 87 runs between Jaskirat Singh (46, 72b, 4x4), Dippu Sangma (42, 99b, 6x4, 1x6) and later hard-hitting Akash Kumar (50 n.o., 57b, 4x4, 4x6) helped Meghalaya post what was also the highest total by a team against Hyderabad this season.

Tanay, though expensive, completed his sixth five-wicket haul to cross the 50-wicket mark this season. He was ably supported by part-time off-spinners, Rohit Rayudu and captain Tilak Varma.

When Hyderabad batted, pacer Chengkam Sangma trapped Tanmay Agarwal leg-before and cleaned up Rohit Rayudu to leave the host in a spot of bother at Stumps.

Earlier, U-19 World Cupper Abhishek Murugan could not make his Ranji debut because the HCA couldn’t get a clearance from the BCCI on time. This paved the way for left-arm spinner Rishab Baslas to play his first Ranji game.