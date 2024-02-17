Ranji Trophy: Kargave’s unbeaten 98 not enough as Himachal tightens noose around Pondicherry

Pondicherry batter Akash Kargave, batting on 98, kept losing partners at regular intervals as Himachal Pradesh dominated proceedings on the second day of a Ranji Trophy fixture at the Siechem Stadium on Saturday.

Akash swept, punched, and rotated the strike well on a pitch that had begun to help spinners. But his side ended up losing seven wickets while still trailing Himachal by 293 runs.

Akash and Paras Ratnaparkhe began well for Pondicherry, even though Vaibhav Arora’s pace and Mayank’s left-arm spin with the new ball found them playing and missing a lot.

Eventually, it was the bowling partnership of Gurvinder Singh and Akash Vashisht that broke through Pondicherry’s top order. Akash cleaned up Ratnaparkhe, who missed his sweep, and in the next over, new batter Parameeswaran edged it straight to first slip off Gurvinder.

Vaibhav then had Paras Dogra edging the ball to slip. Mohit Mittan attempted to play a big hit off Gurvinder but was caught brilliantly at the boundary by Mayank Dagar.

Arun Karthik and Akash then began the rebuilding process, adding 28 runs in the next 10 overs. However, Mayank had Arun caught which once again opened the gates as Pondicherry lost captain Rohit Damodaran two balls later. Akash then trapped Premraj in front.

Himachal batters provided a solid start to the day earlier as they used the morning zip off the surface to their advantage and added 166 runs in the first session.

Nikhil Gangta and Rishi Dhawan scored 24 in the first 20 minutes of the play when the centurion nicked behind off Pankaj Yadav’s fuller delivery.

That the duo continued to charge down the wicket in that brief period, gave enough hints for the remaining batters regarding the batting conditions. Rishi added 23 runs with Mukul Negi before Sidak Singh induced an edge to the first slip.

Praveen Thakur was hurried by Gaurav Yadav’s pace and found the stumps displaced after he put on 43 runs with Mukul. It seemed Pondicherry would be able to keep Himachal under 400, but Mayank counter-attacked with a 27-ball fifty.

Mayank and Mukul’s stroke-filed eighth wicket stand added 72 runs in just 50 balls; the former was eventually adjudged leg-before off Sidak, who finished with four wickets. Himachal quickly added 25 more after Lunch before getting bowled out with 463 runs on the board.